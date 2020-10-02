BILLINGS — Supporters of Bryce Allard are organizing a fundraiser for the purchase of an off-road hand-cycle for the Billings Enduro cyclist, who suffered a spinal cord injury in 2018 while competing in a race during the Big Sky State Games.
A Gravel Ride Tour fundraiser will be held Oct. 17 at Cooney State Park. The non-competitive event includes a 13-mile course for beginners and a 25-mile course for experienced cyclists. Participants must wear a helmet, carry a cellphone and bring enough water for their respective distances.
Supporters are asked to choose the amount of their entry fee starting at $25. Riders will receive a Big Sky State Games T-shirt. There will also be a donor option available for supporters not riding in the event. To register, visit www.bigskystategames.org or call 406-254-7426.
Allard was injured north of Acton on July 22, 2018, when he flew over his bike's handlebars. The fall rendered Allard paralyzed.
