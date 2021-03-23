Governor’s Cup officials on Tuesday announced the race will return to Helena on June 12, but said there would be changes to the annual event.
Among the changes are caps on the number of participants in each race, which are intended to keep the races safe after last year's run was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana, race staff has been working with local health officials to create a plan for a return this year.
Changes include:
Marathon – Capped at 375 runners. Start time at 6 a.m. Race caps may be adjusted and the race could start in two smaller waves depending on local health restrictions.
Half Marathon – Capped at 375 runners. Start time at 7 a.m. Race caps may be adjusted and the race could start in two smaller waves depending on local health restrictions.
5K – Capped at 1,200 runners. Three waves of 400. Start times at 9:30, 10 and 10:30 a.m.
The 10K, Marathon Relay, Mile Fun Run, and Kids Marathon Final Mile will not be held in 2021.
The Kids Marathon training program will not be held in 2021.
Virtual options remain for the 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon.
Spectators will be discouraged at the start or finish lines, and there will not be an awards ceremony.
Runners will be asked to wear masks, and all race officials and volunteers will wear masks. Runners will not need to wear their mask after they start their race, but will be asked to put their masks back on when they cross the finish line.
For more information on the Governor’s Cup, including registration and COVID-19 updates, please go to www.govcupmt.com.
There will be hand-sanitizing stations, changes to the flow of packet pickup and additional safety protocols.
These modifications were made to provide everyone involved with race weekend the opportunity to return to running in person in a safe environment.
