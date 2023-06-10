The 49th edition of the Governor's Cup race in Helena featured all the usual attractions. It even had the same champions as the 48th.

Layne Ryerson, a former Helena high runner, and Alison FitzSimmons of Canyon Creek Montana, both repeated as male and female champions on Saturday.

Ryerson finished with the best time in the marathon and ran the race in 2:34:09, which equaled a pace of 5:53. Cody Moore of Kalispell finished second (2:35.56), while Clayton Ryerson, Lane's brother, finished third (2:40.16).

"I'm really really happy with how it went," Ryerson said. "I set a personal record and I wasn't expecting to do that."

Ryerson was a former Carroll College runner and also a former Helena High state tennis champion in boys singles back in 2015. The 25-year old shaved more than four minutes off his winning time from a year ago, which he credited to running next to his brother and Moore, his friend, throughout.

"It really helps you with pacing, and when you've got someone to talk to, you're not focusing on the pain," Ryerson said. "For all three of us to do this together was special."

Fitzsimmons, the wife of former Carroll College football standout and NFL football player Casey FitzSimmons, surprised herself when she won the Governor's Cup marathon in 2022. But there was no doubt on Saturday, as she won by 16 minutes and cut 10 minutes off her winning time from a year ago.

"I'm so happy," FitzSimmons said. "It feels surreal. I worked really hard for this, so to be able to win it, with my time, is incredible."

Will McGonigal of Hailey, Idaho was the first male across the finish line in the half marathon with a time of 1:13.25. Helena's Mandy Fellenz was the female half-marathon winner (1:39.56). Carter Heggem of Sidney was the top male runner in the 10K (37:33). Abby Rodseth of Power (38:35) had the second-best time overall in the 10K and was the top female. In the 5k, Luke Mest of Clancy was the top male runner (17:54). Rachael Robnett of Henderson, Nevada, was female 5K winner after finishing with a time of 19:53.

The team marathon race winners were Beef Cows (men's, 2:33.44), Sole Sisters (women's, 3:02:09) and Townsend and Brady (co-ed, 3:46:01).

Nolan Lister of the Helena Independent Record contributed to this article

