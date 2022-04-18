Garrett Hinderman and Maren Fox of the Great Divide Ski Team qualified for, and competed at, the Tri-Divisional Ski Meet at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last month.
Tri-Divisionals consist of the top U14 and U16 alpine skiers from the Northern, Intermountain and Alaska Divisions, of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Western Region. Competing with the Northern Division contingent, Hinderman placed 17th in the U16 Giant Slalom and 26th in Super G. Fox, racing in the U14, placed 32nd in Slalom and 42 in Super G.
There were over 100 boys and 100 girls in each division. GDST Tal Williams was among the Northern's coaches. Helena's Cate Hardin, a member of the Big Sky Ski Team, also qualified for Tri-Divisionals. She took 13th in the Super G U13 category, and placed 23rd in GS.
Morgan Hayes of GDST qualified for Western Regionals, composed of the top racers in the Western Region from the Alaska, Far West, Intermountain, Northern, and Pacific Northwest Divisions. Morgan, a U18 athlete, did not attend the regional meet at Mission Ridge, Wenatchee, Washington, however, due to a soccer conflict in Vegas.
Curt Synness
