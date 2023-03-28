Helena High senior and Helena Athletic Club gymnast Julia Amman competed in the bars and floor exercises on Friday at the Montana State Gymnastics Finals at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. Amman's routines scored high enough to qualify her for the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Tacoma, Washington, in April.
Helena High senior and Helena Athletic Club gymnast Julia Amman competed in the bars and floor exercises on Friday at the Montana State Gymnastics Finals at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. Amman's routines scored high enough to qualify her for the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Tacoma, Washington, in April.
Helena High senior and Helena Athletic Club gymnast Julia Amman competed in the bars and floor exercises on Friday at the Montana State Gymnastics Finals at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. Amman's routines scored high enough to qualify her for the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Tacoma, Washington, in April.
Helena High senior and Helena Athletic Club gymnast Julia Amman competed in the bars and floor exercises on Friday at the Montana State Gymnastics Finals at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. Amman's routines scored high enough to qualify her for the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Tacoma, Washington, in April. Laura Snellman (left) is the owner of HAC and has coached Amman throughout her life.
Helena High senior and Helena Athletic Club gymnast Julia Amman competed in the bars and floor exercises on Friday at the Montana State Gymnastics Finals at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. Amman's routines scored high enough to qualify her for the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Tacoma, Washington, in April.
HELENA — If Friday’s performance at the Montana State Gymnastics Championships was the final time Julia Amman stepped on the mat in a competitive nature, she’d be perfectly happy.
Amman’s 18-year-old body, one that’s endured numerous injuries in a 12-year competitive gymnastics career, has been telling the Helena High senior enough is enough for a while, and while Amman’s bars and floor routines Friday qualified her for the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Tacoma, Washington, she’s undecided about attending.
“I think this will be, officially, my last meet just because my body is so worn out from all the pressure of years of gymnastics,” Amman said before Friday’s state finals.
“Kinda excited in some ways because I know I won’t be putting as much pressure on my body as I have been…I’m also kinda sad because I love to tumble and do bars.”
Helena Athletic Club has acted as a second home for Amman, even before she was winning state championships as a six-year-old in 2012.
From the age of three – when Amman’s mother, Mary Boyle, first took her to a “mom and me” class – Julia’s been formulating her own routines, doing headstands and climbing around any jungle gym she could find.
“She was just born to do it,” Boyle said.
Amman’s life is filled with memories of being in the gym and from building relationships with her coaches and HAC owner Laura Snellman.
An exchange when Amman was still elementary school age is still the source of an inside joke between parent, coach and athlete.
“I was trying to encourage her to do a bigger tumbling series and she was getting upset,” Snellman said. “I said, ‘Julia, this is not a bad thing. You’ve got this, you can do this. I think your middle name is power.’”
“She looked at me and said, ‘no it’s not, it’s Helen.’”
Snellman, who opened HAC in 2009 and has been coaching for more than two decades, said she can count the number of longtime gymnasts – kids who have grown into adults in the gym like Amman has – on one hand.
The relationship built and memories made are why Friday resulted in a mixed bag of emotions for Amman, her teammates (some of which are also seniors) and Snellman.
“It’s bittersweet,” Snellman said on Friday. “I’ve had a knot in my stomach all week knowing this is her last Tuesday or last Wednesday – there’s been all those ‘lasts’ all season.”
“You try to remember the celebration of it. Gymnastics is such a difficult sport to get to this point with. It’s so demanding of their time and their bodies…It takes a lot of dedication to maintain her level of competitiveness and athleticism until this point.”
Amman can run down the list of injuries she’s endured in life, most related to gymnastics, even some she gritted her teeth through on Friday. She’s learned to let the adrenaline of competition take over on meet day, and just like she does with crowd noise, tune out pain for that 60 to 90 seconds that she’s performing.
There was a point, maybe even a long stretch, in Amman’s life where she wanted to continue competing at the collegiate level.
Injuries played a part in altering that plan, but so too did the death of Ray Corn in 2021.
Corn, a longtime gymnastics coach at Utah State who helped advise athletes at HAC after connecting with Snellman (who is from Utah), is the source of some of Amman’s favorite memories in the sport.
Without Corn’s death, and some untimely injuries, Amman said, she likely would have been more motivated to progress further into the upper levels of gymnastics.
“My older coach, Ray, he recently passed away, but every time he would come for camp it was my favorite time to be in the gym,” Amman said. “We would go, sometimes, out of state with him to other gyms to do camps with him.”
Now, as the gymnastics chapter of Amman’s closes, a new one begins.
Upon her graduation from high school, Amman plans to attend Northwest College in Wyoming to study Criminal Justice.
“I wanna be an FBI agent and I’ve always wanted to be one – since I was like six and got into watching crime shows,” Amman said. “My mom’s brother was in the ATF.”
Before she leaves for college, though, there will still be time for Amman to log more hours in the gym helping mentor some of Helena’s younger gymnasts.
Amman said it’s been fun growing up with Snellman on the journey of exploring her abilities in a sport that always just clicked.
“I’ve always really loved it,” Amman said. “It’s been a major, major part of my life. Having the gym family to back me up and support me has been really fun.”