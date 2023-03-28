Julia Amman

Helena High senior and Helena Athletic Club gymnast Julia Amman competed in the bars and floor exercises on Friday at the Montana State Gymnastics Finals at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. Amman's routines scored high enough to qualify her for the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Tacoma, Washington, in April.

HELENA — If Friday’s performance at the Montana State Gymnastics Championships was the final time Julia Amman stepped on the mat in a competitive nature, she’d be perfectly happy.

Amman’s 18-year-old body, one that’s endured numerous injuries in a 12-year competitive gymnastics career, has been telling the Helena High senior enough is enough for a while, and while Amman’s bars and floor routines Friday qualified her for the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Tacoma, Washington, she’s undecided about attending.

Helena High senior and Helena Athletic Club gymnast Julia Amman competed in the bars and floor exercises on Friday at the Montana State Gymnastics Finals at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds. Amman's routines scored high enough to qualify her for the USA Gymnastics Regionals in Tacoma, Washington, in April. Laura Snellman (left) is the owner of HAC and has coached Amman throughout her life.
