HAMILTON — Tristan Hanson of Hamilton shot his first hole-in-one at the Hamilton Golf Course on Friday on No. 8 during the Colors of Cancer golf tournament.
The charity event was organized by Hanson's younger brother Tanner and friend Austin Drake for their senior projects at Hamilton High School. The Daly Hospital Foundation purchased an insurance policy guaranteeing $25,000 for a hole-in-one on No. 8 during the tournament.
Two hours into the scramble, where 16 four-person teams competed, cheers could be heard coming from the green after Tristan's ball dropped and rolled in.
Stephanie Allen and Bev Cramer, Foundation volunteers, were stationed as witnesses on the hole and saw Tristan's perfect Ace.
Tristan just finished his freshman year as a member of the golf team at Rocky Mountain College and will be able to use the winnings to continue his educational pursuits. He is the son of Troy and Kerry Hanson of Hamilton.
All proceeds from the golf tournament support the Foundation's campaign to help construct a $4 million Cancer/Infusion Center at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital.
