HELENA — Riley Lawrence and Kelly Casey took the first-day lead at the two local golf course's annual Club Championships on Saturday.
After the first day of play, Lawrence fired a 6-under par 66 and sprinted ahead of the field at Bill Roberts Golf Course, while Casey sits atop the Green Meadow Country Club tournament's leaderboard with a 2-under 69.
Lawrence, last year's BR runner-up and current MSU-Billings linkster, holds a 4-stroke lead over Samuel Berry and Gabe Witham, sharing second-place with a pair of 70s. Nick Balcken is sitting fourth at par 72, ahead of Dan Richter's 73.
Casey takes a narrow 1-shot cushion over Cas Bloomquist and Gary Wagner, tied for second at 70 apiece, into today's final round. Three strokes back is Spencer Williams, with 72, while defending champion Brady Kirkeby and Dylan Osterhout share fifth at 73s. A trio with multiple Green Meadow crowns each - Parker Heller, Michael Williams and Bennett MacIntyre - are knotted for seventh with 74s.
In the women's tourneys, defending GMCC champion Darah Newell - gunning for her club record sixth straight title - shot a 72 to build a 16-stroke advantage over Lauren Williams at 88. At Bill Roberts, DJ Johnson and Carmon Hansen are knotted atop the leader-board with 78s, ahead of Susan Halferty's 84. On the senior's side, Susan Court, 14-time BRGC titlist, paces Laurie Lamson 78-89, while the Green Meadow event is led by Mary Bryson at 84.
John Bloomquist fired the low score in the GMCC senior tournament, with a 77, followed by Dave Kiesling and Zach Pallister, at 78 apiece. The super seniors division is paced by Bob Balhiser (81). Over at Bill Roberts, defending champ Todd Waterman holds a slim cushion over KC Yahvah, 72-73. Travis Smith is third at 75.
Both Club Championships conclude today.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
