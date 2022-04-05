HELENA — Helena gymnast Reese Esponda, made history at the recent Montana State Gymnastics meet in Bozeman, where she won the Level 10 state all-around championship and became the first Montana female to qualify for the USA Classics Championships in over 40 years.
Competing for Roots Gymnastics of Missoula, Esponda, 12, tallied 36.550 points. The home-schooled seventh-grader also captured the uneven parallel bars title with 9.575 points and placed runnerup in the vault with a 9.475. She finished in third place in both the balance beam and floor exercise as well at 8.900 and 8.600.
"My favorite skill on bars is a Jaeger, which is a front flip and you catch the bar," Esponda related in a phone interview, when asked to describe her favorite or best skills for each discipline. "On the vault, I like the Yurchenko Full. That's a roundoff entry onto the springboard, with a back handspring onto the vault table, followed by a full twist landing.
"I like the aerial on beam, basically a cartwheel with no hands. And on floor, I do a double pike, which is two flips in pike (straight legged) position."
Esponda, a former member of the Mt. Helena and Gym406 Gymnastics Clubs, matched the feat of Great Falls' Jeanine Creek, who was the last Montanan to qualify for the Classics.
In 1978, Creek, then 15 and a sophomore at Great Falls CMR, competed at the USA Championships in Los Angeles. The next year, she qualified for the U.S. Elite National Championships.
At the 1979 Pan Am Games, the 17-year-old high shool senior-to-be captured the gold medal in the floor exercise, claimed silver in all-around, and placed fourth and fifth in the bars and beam.
Jeanine (Creek) Henneford now resides in Kalispell and is an international rated gymnastics judge, according to Esponda's former coach, Denny Allen. Esponda, who trains five days a week fpr six hours a day with Roots Gymnastics, will compete in the Classics in July in Katy, Texas.
Gym 406, HAC sending 17 to Regionals
Helena's two gymnastics clubs qualified a combined 17 athletes to regionals at the State Meet; Gym406 qualified 14, while Helena Athletic Club will send three gymnasts.
Those qualifying from Gym406 Gymnastics include Level 6's Marlie Hammond, Eleanor Petersen, Maycee Petersdorf, Kendall Steen and Lily Yearry; Xcel Gold's Tesha Aydlett, Eisley Bushilla and Quinn Cope; and Xcel Platinum's Acadia Allison, Myla Dahlke, Knoelle Ferguson, Evelyn Harrison, Blake Lieberg and Eliza MacLean.
Steen collected three golds at State, while Bushilla earned a pair of wins. Also claiming golds were Yearry, Cope, Harrison and Lieberg, along with teammates Kiley Kuhl (Excel Silver, two), Sage White (XS), Lindy Hammond (L-3) and Reagan Bushilla (L-4). Gym406's boys were led by 4-time winners Reigan Dahlgren (XG) and Harrison Hogberg (L-3). L-3's Joseph McMahon (three) and Jaydan Jones earned gold as well.
HAC's Regional Qualifiers included L-8's Hadley Whited, and L-7's Brooke Howlett and Audrey Snellman. Rounding out the rest of the club's top finishers were XP's Reva Smith; XG's Philomena Howard; XB's Adelynn Hinck, Scout McCarthy, Sophie Sammons and Adlee Hines; and Julia Amman (L-8) and Bella Erdahl (L-6).
L6-9 Regionals will take place in Ridgefield, Washington, April 21-24; while Excel Regionals is April 29-May 1 in Everett, Washington.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
