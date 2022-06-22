Thomas Wolfe was wrong. You can go home.
Last weekend, Missoula golfer Bill Dunn returned to his hometown, and captured the 2022 Montana State Match Play Golf Championship in the senior's division, at Bill Roberts Golf Course. Dunn, a 1984 Capital High grad, earned the title by 6 and 4 over Joe Cielak of Libby.
A special treat for Dunn - who swept both the 2021 Mid-Am and State Senior titles, and was the 2009 State-Am champion - was having his son Palmer caddie for him.
It was an “All-Verge” final in the Match Play's open division. In the semi-finals, Justus Verge defeated Sean Clancy of Helena (formerly of Billings) 2 and 1, while brother Jordan Verge won 1 up over Helena’s Brady Kirkeby.
In the finals, featuring the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, the match was all square through nine holes, before the Bozeman brothers left the course without resuming play. The tournament committee has determined that the Verges WD (withdrew), meaning there is no 2022 champion.
In the consolation finals, Kirkeby sank a birdie putt on Hole No. 4 to go 1-up on Clancy. Sean then conceded the rest of the match, with Brady placing third and Clancy finishing fourth.
