Konnor Ralph

Helena freestyle skier Konnor Ralph recently captured the Slopestyle competition at the Future's Tour in Park City, Utah.

HELENA -- Helena freestyle skier Konnor Ralph recently captured the Slopestyle competition at the Future's Tour in Park City, Utah. Ralph, 18, won the third of three heats to qualify for the finals, where during the first run he bobbled on the rail and set the rest of the run off, scoring 68 points of 100. He then tallied a score of 98.5 on the second effort for the title.

His tricks on the four jumps consisted of a switch right cork 720 Japan, switch left cork 900 blunt, right double cork 1080 safety, and a left double cork 1260 mute.

Ralph, who will graduate from Windells Action Sports Academy in Sandy, Oregon, this spring, then placed 14th in Slope and ninth in Big Air at Colorado's Aspen Open. In the slopestyle, he came off a little early on one rail and just missed the finals. He then garnered his big air heat, performing a double 16 mute, to reach the finals, where he repeated the 16 and also attempted a 14, but missed his grab.

