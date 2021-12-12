The Helena Sports Hall of Fame has released its list for the latest class of inductees, to be enshrined next summer. Thirteen individuals and nine teams will be inducted into the HSHOF on July 14, 2022, during a banquet ceremony at the Great Northern Hotel.
This will be the 11th class of inductees for the HSHOF, which originated in 1999. Since its first ceremony in 2003, the Hall has inducted 134 individuals and 67 teams.
The Class of 2022 consists of three golden athletes (graduated high school 50-plus years ago), six contemporary athletes (graduated HS less than 50 years ago), three coaches, one special category, one golden team and eight contemporary teams.
Bob Robinson earned 10 varsity letters at Helena Cathedral High from 1961-65 – four each in football and basketball, and two in track and field – and went on to become a Carroll College Hall of Famer on the gridiron. He was selected a Class A All-Conference hoopster for the Greenies, with numerous “double-doubles” and a career high of 32 points in one game. Bob participated in four events for the HCH tracksters, setting school records in the shot put and discus.
As a Carroll football standout, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Robinson played both ways at six different positions. He established school records for fumble recoveries in a game (four) and fumbles returned for touchdowns (three), and was a two-time first team All-Frontier selection at lineman, in 1967-68.
Bruce Doering earned five letters at Helena High from 1964-66, three in golf and two in basketball.
He performed his first hole-in-one at 11 years old, and at 14 he reached the semifinals at the Men’s State Am Tournament. As a junior at HHS, he became the first and only Helenan to win the local grand slam; the Bill Roberts and Green Meadow club titles, the City scratch tournament and the All-City Handicap tourney.
Doering garnered three GMCCs, three All-Citys and one Bill Roberts club title. He earned a golf scholarship to Stanford University, along with teammate Tom Watson. In 1968, Bruce helped Stanford win the PAC 8 championship, and later that summer he qualified for the USGA National Amateur Championship.
The late Dave Pelletier (1952-92) did not start competing until after cross-country his sophomore year, but he became one of Helena High’s greatest distance runners. At the state harrier meets in 1969-70, he placed runner-up both times, to Great Falls Central’s Doug Darko. And it was mainly because of Darko – whom he roomed with as freshmen at the University of Montana – that he never won a state championship.
On the track, Pelletier was a six-time divisional titlist in the mile and 2-mile, while collecting six top-four medals at state, including three runners-up placings. His HHS records in the mile of 4:23.2 (1600 meters converted 4:21.6) and 2-mile at 9:26.3 (3200m converted 9:23.1) lasted over 40 years. Tragically, Pelletier was electrocuted at the age of 40.
Ty Erickson has captured rodeo championships at every level, highlighted by his PRCA world steer wrestling crown. An All-State basketball player for Capital High, he won four (two tie-down roping, two all-around) state high cchool rodeo titles with the Helena Rodeo Club, in 2008-09. At Montana State University, he was a four-time CNFR qualifier, while garnering seven Big Sky Region crowns, in steer wrestling, team roping and all-around.
Ty owns six Montana Pro Circuit steer wrestling titles, and has qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo six times, with a regular season record in 2017, placing in year-end top-seven each year. The 6-5, 245-pound Erickson captured the 2019 overall championship, and has currently amassed $1.26 million in lifetime earnings.
Heather Lieberg has qualified for two U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials, is an 11-time Governor's Cup champion at four different distances, three in record time. Her first competitive distance race took place in 2006, when she finished runner-up in the Governor's Cup half marathon. Lieberg’s 11 Governor's Cup titles consist of four marathons, three half marathons, two 10Ks, and two 5Ks. Her event records include a 2:45:59 marathon (2013, finishing first against the men), half marathon of 1:17:24 (2014) and 10K in 35:23 (2015).
At the Olympic Marathon Trials, she placed 16th in 2016 and 41st in 2020. Among Lieberg's other highlights are qualifying for the 2015 Beijing World Championships, and running a PR of 2:34:07 at the Medtronic Mid Cities, which is the fourth-fastest marathon by a Montana female.
Ryan Fetherston earned five all-state seasons at Helena High from 2005-07, and went on to wear the prestigious No. 37 for the University on Montana football team. As a Bengal gridder, he attained two-way all-state status his senior year – first team defensive end and second team quarterback.
A three-time all-state wrestler, he became Helena High’s first 2-time State wrestling champion in 20 years, winning the 189-pound and heavyweight titles in 2006-07. Fetherston went undefeated his final season and set five school records. In track and field, he established the Skor-DeKam Invitational and HHS records in the javelin. At Montana, the 6-4, 230-pounder went on to an honorable mention All-Big Sky defensive end selection, and ranked 11th on the Grizzlies' career tackles for loss list.
Amy Brooks, a rare three-time all-state basketball standout, left Helena High as the all-time leading scorer and rebounder, prior to an All-American career at Carroll College. Amy led the Lady Bengal hoopsters to runner-up and third-place trophies at state, averaging 20.3 points in the 2001 tournament. The 6-2 post made her third all-tourney team at state as a senior, amassing career totals of 614 boards and 1099 points.
In softball, Brooks was a 2001 All-State first baseman, while leading the pitching staff with a 1.46 ERA. Her senior year, she also made all-conference in volleyball, and collected her eighth letter. On the Hilltop, she helped the Lady Saints to the NAIA National Tournament her final two seasons, and was selected a 2007 NAIA second team All-American.
Matt Miller achieved one of the most decorated high school careers in local history, attracting the interest of dozens of D-1 colleges. At Capital High from 2007-10, Miller became the only local athlete to garner all-state selections in both football and basketball in the same school year three times, and earning all-state in three sports, twice, as well.
He was part of three Bruin State football championships, while earning the 2008 Class AA Offensive MVP, and the 2009 AA Offensive co-MVP and Gatorade Player of the Year. In basketball, Miller led the Bruins to their first state trophy in 17 years, and finished as CHS’ all-time leading scorer. He capped off his prep career with the state 110 hurdles crowns and his 12th varsity letter.
At Boise State, at wide receiver, he wound up top-three in the Broncs’ all-time stats lists in four categories, setting school records for season and career receptions. Miller was a 2011 FWAA freshman first team All-American, a two-time All-Mountain West selection.
Cyndie Lockett earned 10 letters at Helena High from 1989-92, garnered five all-state selections in basketball and softball and made all-conference in volleyball, while setting at least 13 school hoops and softball records. On the hardcourt, she helped the Lady Bengals to two state championships, in 1990-91. Lockett was a three-time all-tournament selectee, and was named the tourney's MVP her senior year. Among her HHS records were most assists for game, season and career.
On the softball diamond, she only missed two varsity games in four years. A rare three-time all-stater, she led the Lady Bengals to a fifth-place finish at state in 1989, and the 1990 divisional title. Cyndie’s eight school records include season hits, doubles, triples and slugging percentage, and career hits, doubles, triples, and batting average. She went on to play college basketball for MSU-Billings.
Jim Gross coached high school and college sports locally for five decades, including 40-plus years as a head coach, directing his teams to three basketball championships. After serving as head coach for HHS golf, from 1975-84, Gross served as the Lady Bengals head hoops coach. In 1983, Helena placed as state runners-up, followed by the school’s first sanctioned AA title in 1984.
He then guided the HHS boys cagers from 1985-92, capturing the 1991 state crown and becoming the first AA coach to win both the girls and boys titles. Next, Gross skippered the Carroll women roundballers for 12 seasons, highlighted by their Frontier Conference title in 1999.
Linda Paull is the only Helena High girls coach to capture state championships in two different sports. Paull guided Lady Bengal gymnastics from 1980-89. Her teams won two divisional titles and placed in the top three at state five times, highlighted by the 1988 AA crown.
In track and field, Linda served as Helena's head coach from 1993-2000 – claiming the program's only state title in 2000 – and as an assistant from 1988-92 and 2001-2020. She concluded her head coaching career with HHS girls cross-country from 2007-2019, collecting the program's first state trophy in 34 years her final season.
Tony Arntson established numerous Helena High records during his 24 years as head football coach. From 1995-2017, Arntson directed his Bengal gridders to the most wins (161-91), most playoff qualifications (18), most semifinals appearances (10) and most state championship game appearances (four - 1998, 2001, 2010, 2017) in school history.
He also coached HHS track and field for 21 seasons, from 1998-2018. Tony's tracksters finished in the the top-three seven times, highlighted by two state titles, in 2005 and 2015; three runners-up trophies; and two third-place finishes.
Curt Synness has been a local-area sports writer and sports historian for over 23 years, and is a co-founder of the Helena Sports Hall of Fame. He started out as a freelancer with the Independent Record in 1998, with his “Past Helena Greats” column. He became a part-time sports reporter in 2003, and worked full time from 2005-2018, before transitioning back to part time. Synness volunteered as P.A. announcer for Helena Legion baseball and Vigilante Stadium track meets, and has served in multiple capacities on the HSHOF board since 1999.
The 1936 East Helena Smelterites baseball team was the first local-area club to win a semi-pro baseball state championship. Back when adult baseball was king, manager Kes Rigler's Smelterites defeated Butte, four games to one for the Montana State League title.
The 1996-2000 Capital High girls soccer teams won five consecutive Class AA championships, the last four being undefeated seasons. The Lady Bruins, under coach Rick Thompson, went 73-1-1 during their reign, capped off by a 68-game winning streak. The brown-and-gold kickers outscored their opposition by an aggregate score of 433-27, with 57 shutouts, and gained a No. 16 national ranking.
1997 Helena High boys track and field captured the state title, outscoring runner-up Kalispell, 80-71. Longtime coach Bill Gilbert's third AA championship – all in the 1990s – was powered by two titlists and four runners-up.
1997 Helena High girls basketball garnered coach Steve Keller's third AA crown, defeating Missoula Sentinel 61-47 in the chipper. The Western Conference champion Lady Bengals finished with a sparkling 21-2 record.
2000 Helena High girls track and field won the first state championship in program history, under the direction of coach Linda Paull. The Lady Bengals produced six titlists, while outdistancing second-place Billings Senior 106-87.
