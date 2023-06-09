HELENA — Elizabeth Currier might be the strongest 17-year-old female in the state of Montana, and later this month, she’ll attempt to prove she’s one of the strongest in the country.

Currier, a rising senior at Helena High, was born in China and adopted by Coburn Currier and his wife at nine months old.

She celebrated her 17th birthday on Friday, and in less than three weeks, she’ll compete in the 2023 National Youth Championships – as part of USA Weightlifting Nationals Week – in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

It’s a moment she’s been working toward for a number of months.

“Yes, I’m nervous,” Currier said. “I’m also really excited because this is a fantastic opportunity to show how much I’ve grown over the past year that I’ve been training.”

Since her earliest years as a teenager, Currier’s had a relationship with weightlifting.

She first tried gymnastics, and while an injury derailed a brief career, Currier found CrossFit through one of her mother’s friends, Krista Boutilier, who is also an owner of Seven Devils CrossFit.

Currier described CrossFit as cardio, gymnastics and weightlifting all in one, adding it was the variety of CrossFit that drew her in, but the technical aspects and pursuit of perfection that made her stick with weightlifting, more specifically Olympic weightlifting.

Currier competed for the first time at the Montana State Weightlifting Championships in Bozeman last October.

In the 49-kilogram (108-pound) weight class, Currier qualified for youth nationals with a combined lift total of 112 kilograms (roughly 247 pounds) between the snatch (taking weight from ground to overhead in one movement) and clean and jerk (taking weight from ground to shoulders, then overhead in two movements).

Typically, a lifter’s clean and jerk is heavier than their snatch.

“The snatch is one of the harder movements in CrossFit and in weightlifting,” Currier said. “Personally, it’s harder than the clean and jerk, because there’s a lot that goes into it…

“With the clean and jerk, you can use more brute strength to get it up to the shoulders. If you overdo it on the snatch, you’re gonna go backwards. You just have to be a lot more aware of your body when you snatch.”

Currier won the 49 kg weight class in the 16-17 year old junior group at the state championships, and will compete in the 55-kilogram (121-pound) weight class at nationals.

“She’s an extraordinary athlete, and her drive and motivation are excellent, but it’s her discipline that really stands out,” Currier’s coach, Martin Kazmierowski, said.

“She’s very meticulous and technical about her lifts, so she was at the same weight for years, not really moving up. Being able to get her out of that comfort zone and start lifting more weights has been huge.”

Meticulous, stoic even, and mature beyond her years are good ways to describe Currier.

She’s serious about what she does – very serious – you can hear it in her voice. Kazmierowski described it as having a good poker face.

Currier doesn’t let her emotions be known very often, but the workout environment and relationship she’s built with Kazmierowski – who is a Level 2 USA weightlifting coach – has unlocked an unmistakable confidence for the girl her friends affectionately call Lizzie.

“To take a young athlete like that and watch her flourish in practice – earlier [this year], she hit a PR on a lift and dropped the weight and flexed and smiled – because I was videoing it – and walked off with a swagger,” Kazmierowski said.

“To see her with that confidence and that she was really enjoying this, that’s why you do this, that’s why you coach.”

Training four days a week has also unlocked Currier’s strength.

She increased her personal record lift total to 124 kilograms (about 273 pounds) at the Dillon Open last month, a huge increase in a discipline where 1-kilogram improvements are considered big leaps.

Kazmierowski said Currier is now lifting in the 130-kilogram (roughly 287 pounds) range between the snatch and clean and jerk.

That puts her on par with some of the top 17-year-old female Olympic weightlifters in the country.

“I think I’ll do as much as I put my mind to [at nationals],” Currier said. “Of course there’s stress you have to factor into that. Most of the time when I lift – you just have to be excited about what you’re doing and not have doubt in your mind…

“If you do [have doubt], it clouds your mind and sort of taints your lift because you got stuck in your own head.”

Currier’s workouts will begin intensifying shortly, and then taper off about one week from the competition date of June 26 or 27.

She doesn’t have expectations for nationals per se, but if the last eight months are any indication, Currier is tough to beat when she sets her mind to something.

Weightlifting has seemingly always fit Currier’s personality to a tee – something that’s technical and makes you think.

The pursuit of a perfect lift has led Currier to the biggest stage she’s ever competed on and she’s ready to make her presence known.

“I would like to take this dream as far as it goes, just for the opportunity, because I know this is a special opportunity,” Currier said. “Not a lot of people get this opportunity, so I’m gonna take it while I can.”