Helenans gathered at watering holes across town to cheer on the United States Men's National Team during its FIFA World Cup win over Iran Tuesday afternoon.
About two dozen American soccer fans crowded around a projector screen on the second floor of the Montana Club.
Carroll College Assistant Men's Soccer Coach David Oclander was on hand and said he lent the club his projector and screen to help facilitate the watch party.
"Soccer is an international game that brings people together," Oclander said. "There's nothing better than to be with your tribe in an environment like this, experiencing the wins and the losses with your tribe."
A goal kick away at Windbag Saloon, dozens more piled into the bar from the below-freezing temperatures outside to witness the match, U.S.A.'s first World Cup win since defeating Ghana in the group stage of the 2014 tournament.
Helena resident Tillman McAdams said he took time off work to watch the match at the Windbag.
"It's more exciting and there's a better atmosphere when watching it with someone else," McAdams said.
Helena resident Ben Carreon and a group of his coworkers took a long lunch break to watch the match at Windbag and said he has watched all of America's matches at the Windbag.
"We're having fun cheering them on," Carreon said. "Most of the people here are watching the match."
More than one interviewee declined to provide their name because they were "out sick" for the day.
Though somewhat small, many said the soccer community in Helena is strong.
Montana Club Board President Vijay Dias said with the Montana Club's recent transition to a co-op, they are looking for more ways to get people in the door.
Dias also has a history with the sport and coaches for the Carroll men's program. He said the World Cup watch parties they have hosted this tournament were a match made in heaven.
"To bring people together and support a national cause? It's great," he said. "For me, living abroad in a number of places, soccer was always a common connector. It's truly a global language. And to get the Montana community to come together to support Team USA, it's pretty special."
He said the vision for the club is as an in-person gathering place with "good food and good socialization coming out of Covid."
Though the turnout at the Montana Club for USA's previous 2022 World Cup matches was a bit greater, Dias said he was pleased to see people rally on a Tuesday afternoon.
"For a Tuesday after a holiday weekend, you know, we're all taking lunch hours here, I think it's a pretty good turnout," he said.
For some, like Oclander, the day's match is more than just a sporting event.
Oclander's father is Argentinian, meaning he was predisposed to loving soccer. The first generation American is also a military veteran and said he used to play soccer at West Point.
He said the gathering with his countrymen to watch his team play "means a ton."
"I hate the division we're seeing in this country, but none of that matters right now," he said.
U.S.A. next squares off against Netherlands Saturday at 8 a.m. in its first game of the knock-out stage.
The Montana Club is posting information about its watch parties via social media, and Helena's unofficial chapter of American Outlaws fan club has been hosting similar events at the Windbag.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.