HELENA — Jimmy Wollenberg is probably the fastest man in the Capital City. Earlier this month, he and his car were the fastest man and machine in the D/BGRMR class during the 2021 Bonneville Speed Week in Utah on the salt flats.
“I’ve been into racing forever, but going to Bonneville was always one of those meccas that you want to go to,” Wollenberg said. “You’ve gotta go run at Bonneville. Even if you ran 100 mph, you could say you’ve run on the salt.”
Wollenberg and his car, “Punk Ass Roadster,” ran twice as fast as that, eclipsing the 200 mph mark. He and his Flying Rose Racing Team have now broken a land speed record at Bonneville in back-to-back years.
The car, which Wollenberg has owned for a handful of years, competes in the Blown on Gas in a Rear Modified Roadster class and features an original portion of a 1927 Ford Roadster body. The front two-thirds of the vehicle is covered in hand-fabricated aluminum over a specially-built land speed chassis.
Underneath the shiny metal and unique paint job hides a massive piece of muscle that propels the car to world record setting speeds. A local engine shop built Wollenberg and his team a 304 cubic inch small block Chevy motor to squeeze inside the 305 cubic inch “D” class restrictions.
The engine is supercharged and produces around 700 horsepower.
Those ponies helped Wollenberg set a land speed record of 173.429 mph in the same class in 2020, but after that mark was bested in October, his team’s trip to the 73rd annual speed week this year was all about getting that record back.
After making a gear change in the spring to taller gears in hopes of getting more top-end speed, Wollenberg and his team felt confident they could reset the record and push it closer to 200 mph.
Following a “shakedown” run, he ripped off a qualifying run of 177.271 mph on the short (3-mile) course. That was about 2 mph over the previous record, but he still needed to back it up with another run the next morning. His 178.281 mph return run established the new record of 177.776 mph, checking off one of three goals for Wollenberg and his team.
They still wanted to go 200 mph and qualify for the long (5-mile) course. Do to that, Wollenberg needed to eclipse 175 mph at the 2 ¼-mile timing line on the 3-mile course.
Before any of that could happen, and even before the team could make another run, the car had to go through a round of inspections as a record-setting vehicle. To ensure the engine was within class limits, officials tore into the motor to check its displacement.
Wollenberg and his team were within specs, but when they went to reassemble the engine, a rocker shaft on a cylinder was over-tightened and snapped, leaving the car unable to run about 90 minutes after its record-setting pass.
Already late in the morning Tuesday, Wollenberg was forced to overnight a replacement rocker shaft that did not arrive until 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. With the track closing at 5:30 and a run needing to be made, Wollenberg and his team repaired their car and headed for the start line.
“We finally get on the start, we’re running, we’re like, ‘OK we’re good’ and then they said ‘shut it down,’” Wollenberg said. “I was heavily disappointed at that moment because I needed to run that night. When they said we’re gonna run you, I was like, ‘I’ll make it worth your time.’”
Wollenberg needed to get a qualifying run in on Wednesday so the car could be impounded that evening and allowed a backup run on Thursday morning.
“It was going to be our last day because Thursday afternoon we were leaving,” Wollenberg said. “If we didn’t qualify Wednesday night and put it in impound we wouldn’t have time because it would go into impound Thursday and wouldn’t be able to run until Friday morning and we were leaving.”
Making the most of Wednesday’s run, Wollenberg hit 195.836 mph at the 2 ¼-mark and topped out at 200.536 mph at the 3-mile marker. Hitting the 200 mph plateau is something special at Bonneville, and even though Wollenberg had a pretty good idea of how fast he went on that particular run, he did not know for sure until his team came and picked him up.
“Super excited. My team was really excited,” Wollenberg said. “They could hear it being announced on the radio in the push truck coming to get me, so they knew my speed. They came jumping out of the truck.”
Wollenberg’s return run of 196.469 mph the next morning solidified the new D/BGRMR land speed record at 198.503 mph, more than 25 mph faster than the team’s 2020 mark. It was also nearly 21 mph quicker than his first record-setting run of 2021.
“Just shift points,” Wollenberg said of the speed difference. “Started really taking the RPMs up between first and second and second and third [gear]. With that gearing, if you’re not shifting high enough your RPMs drop off and you gotta bring them back up again. We started running higher shift points, so I was shifting more in the 5,500 range than 5,000.”
Other than his RPM gage, Wollenberg said he really does not have a reference to how fast he is going. The team has worked out a formula based on RPM, rear-end gearing, tire diameter and finish ratio that can be used to calculate speed, but it is still only an educated guess. Out on the salt flats, there are no landmarks with which to judge your speed.
“The thing about Bonneville, it’s so expansive and you see nothing but white out in front of you,” Wollenberg said. “All you see is the quarter-mile flags and the big, orange mile markers. You’re just watching those come at you and there’s a line down the middle of the course...You don’t really have that super sense of speed like you would on a highway or a normal road because you don’t have trees or signposts going by you.”
The 45-second run accomplished a couple things for the Flying Rose Racing Team. Wollenberg hit 200 mph, checking an important goal off the to-do list. The team also received its “175” sticker, opening up the 5-mile course. Beginning next year, that will allow Wollenberg two extra miles to continue building up the “D” class record, one he eventually hopes to set into the 200 mph range.
“We’ll take the car back to Bonneville next year,” Wollenberg said. “Now that we can run the long course, we think we can get into the high-209 to 215 range and move that record again. If we could do that, we’d have three record-setting years.”
Wollenberg has only owned the car for about five years. Under previous ownership, the vehicle has run for more than 15 years on the salt flats and various other speed events around the country. Wollenberg, who is 69 years old, photographed the car in 2013 for a publication, and when it came up for sale five years later, bought it.
His “salt fever” stemmed from multiple trips to the flats in roles other than car owner, but in the handful of times he has entered a vehicle, he has added two “record-setter” stickers to the car.
“The salt was really good this year,” Wollenberg said. “It was hard, it was smooth. Everybody was saying it was like the best in 15 years. We really wanted to take advantage of that condition...All the stars have to align to run really well.”
