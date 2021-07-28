Logan and Madilyn Todorovich braved the suffocating humidity and heat Tuesday and Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., all while competing in the seven events that make up the heptathlon, and emerged on the podium in third and sixth place at the USATF National Junior Olympic Championships for All-American honors in the age 15-16 division.
Representing Helena Novas XC & TF, the multi-sport and multi-event athletes from Montana City posted scores of 4,252 and 4,054, respectively, as Kya Crooke (Fishers, Ind.) took the championship with 4,462 and Madeline Hogan (Monona, Wisc.) placed second with 4,261.
Logan was just 9 points out of second place and Madilyn was just 20 shy of fourth place – occupied by Ellis Weekley (Jacksonville, Fla.) – in a tightly contested competition.
En route to third place and a score that erased her previous best of 4,187 from the Region 11 championships, Logan was ninth in the 100 hurdles (15.98 seconds, 717 points), second in the high jump (5-3, 736), fourth in the shot put (29-6.75, 465), 11th in the 200 (27.19, 696), seventh in the long jump (16-2.5, 543), fourth in the javelin (94-2.25, 452), and sixth in the 800 (2:34.05, 643). Her time in the 800 was a 4-second improvement of her personal best, despite facing that event last. She also eclipsed her javelin best by 20 feet and established a top career mark in the 200.
Madilyn, meanwhile, improved by 233 points over her previous best of 3,821 from the Region 11 championships, and was 15th in the 100 hurdles (16.57, 646), third in the high jump (5-1, 678), 16th in the shot put (26-1, 396), fifth in the 200 (26.84, 725), ninth in the long jump (16-1.25, 535), 11th in the javelin (76-8, 352), and second in the 800 (2:27.70, 722).
She, too, closed out her competition with a 4-second improvement on her lifetime best in the 800, ran a best in the 200, tied her top mark in the high jump, established a new best in the 100 hurdles, and eclipsed her previous best in the javelin by 10 feet.
Both girls also play soccer and basketball, and attend Helena High, where Logan will be a sophomore this fall and Madilyn will be a freshman. Logan helped guide Helena High to second place at the AA state track and field championships in May with third-place finishes in the 100 hurdles and high jump, a sixth-place finish in the 100, and ninth in the long jump, and she ran the anchor leg for the third-place 4x100 team.
Younger brothers Kruze and Tyse also are competing in Jacksonville. Kruze was the first in action for the Todorovich family and placed 19 th Monday in the boys 8-and-younger shot put with a toss of 15-5.75. He followed that up Tuesday by finishing 19 th in the javelin with a mark of 38-2.25.
Tyse joined the action Tuesday with a 30th-place finish in the 11-12 javelin with a throw of 79-3.25, then rocketed to 13th on Wednesday with a throw of 34-5.5 in the shot put. On Monday, Aizalyn Flaten, of Belt, represented the Novas with a 19th-place finish in the 13-14 pentathlon with a score of 2,188. She placed 19th in the 100 hurdles (17.91, 498), 14th in the shotput (25-9, 390), 16th in the high jump (4-1.25, 359), 19th in the long jump (14-375, 393) and seventh in the 800 (2:42.15, 548). Aizalyn will also compete in the long jump and 100 hurdles on Thursday, and the 200 hurdles on Friday.
Also in action for the Novas will be Clancy’s Kaynen Martin, who will compete in the shot put, discus and javelin over the next three days. Martin won all three championships in 13-14 division at the USATF Montana state championships, then placed first in the discus and second in the shot put and javelin at the Region 11 championships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.