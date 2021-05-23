For the first time in nearly 50 years, the second Saturday in June came and went without the pomp and circumstance of the Governor’s Cup last year. Thousands of runners were missing from the streets of Helena, yet another reminder of the challenges of 2020.
A new year means new opportunity.
Governor’s Cup race officials are looking forward to welcoming runners back to Montana’s capital on June 11-12, 2021. It’ll be a redux of the 47th Governor’s Cup following the cancellation of last year’s event.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana has presented the Governor’s Cup for the past 42 years and was the main sponsor during the race’s first five years. The race’s mission has always been to promote health and wellness in a family-friendly environment.
Thanks to the tireless work of frontline health care workers and effective and safe vaccines, race officials are looking forward to providing just that in 2021.
“While it was disappointing not to be able to celebrate with runners as they crossed the finish line last year, it was the right decision,” said Bryan Haines, Governor’s Cup race director. “The Governor’s Cup is a staple to Helena and the Montana running community, and we’re working diligently to provide a safe in-person running experience in 2021.”
This year’s race will look a little different. Race officials made the decision to only offer the 5K, half marathon and marathon as in-person races this year. That means no Friday-night events and no 10K and marathon relay on Saturday. In addition to only offering the three in-person races Saturday, there are participation caps in each event. The 5K is limited to 1,200 runners and the marathon and half marathon is capped at 375 runners in each event.
There will also be small changes to packet pickup and the finish line area, hand sanitizing stations throughout and mask wearing will be encouraged. These decisions were made to keep participants, volunteers and race officials safe and healthy.
Virtual options are available in the 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon events. This way, if individuals don’t feel comfortable travelling or being part of a mass-participation event, they can still be a part of race weekend.
“Since we opened registration last November, our goal has been to safely hold an in-person event,” Haines said. “There is still work to do by everyone to help get us to the starting line on June 12. This year’s race has some temporary changes, but what will remain the same is the feeling of accomplishment when crossing the finish line.”
To register for the 2021 Governor’s Cup, and for more information on race preparations, please visit www.govcupmt.com.
