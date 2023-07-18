BILLINGS — From merely taking up a suggestion to enter his son into a youth cross country championship into building an entire running club that's going to compete on a national stage next week, Scott Flatlip looks back on the rapid growth of the Indigenous Trail Running Club with pride.

With seeds planted as far back as 2018, the idea for that the Garryowen native and teacher at Hardin High School had in starting Indigenous Trail was to highlight Native American runners through social media and share their stories through positive exposure, which he's done through his Facebook and Instagram accounts for years.

Indigenous Trail has since evolved into an 11-strong club of youth runners, six of whom — all Native — will compete at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships starting Monday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, putting the club (which only became USATF-sanctioned this past November) in the spotlight as it's soon to race at one of the most iconic track and field venues in the world.

In less than a year since being sanctioned, Indigenous Trail has already made plenty of lengthy strides.

"I'm extremely proud of the progress that we've made up to this point," Flatlip said. "Because of how much time and dedication that our runners have put in from the beginning up to this point, it's been an amazing journey to see and how much progress we've made with what little we have. ... It's beyond what I can explain."

Flatlip said that the formation of Indigenous Trail as a club first began gaining steam when he entered his son at a USATF race in Bozeman under the Indigenous Trail banner prior to its official sanctioning. From there, he said he started toying with the idea of turning Indigenous Trail into an official club, and after going through the requisite hoops and paperwork got sanctioning — and numbers of runners from nearby to arrive after recruitment and word of mouth.

The club, which mainly contains middle-school runners that call the Crow Reservation home, frequently trains in the same area, too, often in Crow Agency or Garryowen for runs or at the Hardin High School track for specific workouts. They've ran in multiple meets as a unit all across the region, including at a recent USATF regional meet at the University of Idaho that qualified several members of the club to the aforementioned national meet coming soon.

Three boys and three girls will be competing for the club in Oregon at nationals: Robert Half, 800- and 1500-meter runs; Hudson Flatlip, 1,500; Braxton Real Bird, 1,500 and 3,000; Aundreya Bends, 800, 1,500 and long jump; Madisyn Flatlip, 800, 1,500; LeiLani Old Crow, 1,500 and 100-meter hurdles. The meet will take place from July 24-30, with live results available on the USATF website and a paid streaming link available on USATF.tv.

Considering Indigenous Trail's humble beginnings, Scott Flatlip said that he, the runners and the community behind them in Montana cheering them on can hardly hold their excitement.

"We're able to compete with people in the state, people in the region, and now going to be competing against people (across) the nation," Flatlip said. "You look at these runners and the national times for these runners and they're amazing runners. They live in these big cities with these USA Olympians helping and they have all these coaches helping them get to this level, and then you get to us and it's just little old us on the reservation and we're able to get to this point. And I think that's amazing."

Another sense of pride in the club for Flatlip also acts as a bit of a vice; the club is free of charge, a rarity in club running, which means that Flatlip often shells out his own money to pay for travel-related expenses such as food, lodging and gas to get to meets.

The club won't miss the trip to Oregon, but due to the distance in travel — an over 16-hour drive from Hardin to Hayward Field — Flatlip started a GoFundMe earlier in the month to raise additional funds, which would include round-trip flights for each runner if time and donations allowed. The fundraiser is still active as of Tuesday evening and has raised $2,315 toward a goal of $9,000.

Regardless, Flatlip is very much pleased with the support he's getting both locally and outside of the state, noting that he's received several monetary pledges in support from donors in Wyoming, as well.

"I really appreciate it and I'm really grateful for the support that we've gotten up to this point," Flatlip said. "All the support that we've gotten from everybody, I mean, there's so many people. If I was to try and do a list right now, there's hundreds of people who have helped us. And that's the part where it's been fun to see."

It's been a whirlwind of a few months for Indigenous Trail Running Club, but in line with the strong tradition of track and field/cross country on and around the Crow Reservation's schools, Flatlip is building something that's prepared and eager to make noise in a big way against the best the sport has to offer.

For the best in the sport, it doesn't get much bigger than Hayward Field, either — and those from the club that have qualified have more than earned the right to make it there.

"I guess in my opinion ... Hayward is the Mecca of track and running to be at," Flatlip said. "I think that the runners are finally realizing that Hayward is where you want to be for track, and so it's been pretty crazy, but it's been also pretty fun in getting that going up to this point."