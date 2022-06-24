MISSOULA — Think back to the first time restaurants and movie theaters were open for in-person experiences when the pandemic-related lockdowns were lifting.
For some, it was a feeling that they didn't know they longed for until they were out in shared spaces again, sharing food with friends or enjoying a movie premier in a theater.
Since then, as sporting events have been in full swing the past year and day-to-day life resembles more of a normal look — while COVID-19 still affects many around the country and world — there has been a missing piece in the Garden City. A certain summer tradition that has slept dormant and hasn't been its true self in a few years.
It's been three years since runners blazed the streets between Frenchtown and downtown Missoula, and the Missoula Marathon is back to its full realization. The event had stuck to a virtual format in 2020 and 2021, going the way most major road and trail races did across the country and world.
Now, with a new face at the helm of Run Wild Missoula and positive vibes as race week nears its peak this weekend, the race is back.
And for Run Wild Missoula Executive Director Trisha Drobeck, so are the good vibes.
"I think once they feel the energy and experience it again, they are really gonna realize how much they missed it," Drobeck said. " ... It does have this unique vibe to it, that's for sure. It's a running vibe. It's a community vibe. It's a family vibe. It's a Missoula vibe. It's just kinda this culmination of all of these different things."
Drobeck did admit, in her first year in her role with Run Wild Missoula, there has been a bit of a learning curve. But it's also been familiar given how many races she has under her belt as a runner and an organizer.
"I've done what seems like almost every volunteer position available in Missoula as part of the marathon," she said. "There's definitely a familiarity for me but being at the helm, making decisions and having, ya know, 25 people look to you for guidance and problem solving, we are just in full swing of that. It's happening."
The weekend kicks off Saturday with the Tony Banovich 5K on Saturday at 8 a.m., then the half and full marathons on Sunday at 6 a.m. The marathon and half marathon courses are largely the same as they have been since 2007.
Full marathon racers start west of Missoula in Frenchtown at the Trail West Bank. They make their way east on Mullan Road, then a bit farther south on Kona Ranch Road to Big Flat Road before the final stretch toward Reserve St. just a few miles shy of downtown Missoula, where the finish line sits on Higgins, north of Beartracks Bridge.
The half marathon will start at the PEAK off Blue Mountain Road, where the route will head north and meet with the rest of the full marathon course from River Pines Road through the rest of the way.
The finish line was moved about 20 meters north from the construction on the bridge to give runners some more breathing room with the two lanes bottlenecking — as opposed to the four lanes there had been the last time the race was held in person, as much of the marathon zone sits in a construction-heavy area.
The move also gives spectators more space in front of The Wilma and better viewing.
"That's going to feel different to people — it's going to feel a bit more intimate," Drobeck said. "All in all we are pretty happy. It's the same course, just one section changed due to some construction on Beckwith, we moved over to Franklin. Other than that, all of it is basically the same that we have in the past."
This year will have a special addition as well, the inaugural launch of the Tony Banovich 5K — named in honor of former Run Wild Missoula Executive Director and Missoula running titan Tony Banovich, who died in October 2020.
The 5K will start on Beartracks Bridge. Runners will then head south, looping east toward the University of Montana and Washington-Grizzly Stadium before finishing along the trail by the Clark Fork River, where the finish line sits at Caras Park under the bridge.
"He was deeply dedicated to both Missoula and Montana running communities," a post on the Missoula Marathon website about the event states. "It is in his honor and aligned with his spirit, we bring this 5K to the streets of Missoula."
