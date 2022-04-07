It wasn't Capital High against Helena High, but it was close enough.
Representatives from both schools battled it out in lacrosse, a club sport, and for the first time Thursday at the Smith Elementary School in Helena, the two teams played against each other in a crosstown matchup.
And it wound up as a 14-8 win for the West Guardians (Capital High) over the East Guardians, a team made up of Helena High, East Helena, and other local schools.
"This was the first time since we have been split into East and West that we have played each other," (West) Guardians goalie Quill Keller said. "I have been playing with a lot of these guys since I was young, so it felt good to compete against them and get the win."
Yet, early on, things were going the way of the East team as it built a 2-0 lead, an advantage that eventually became 4-2 thanks to goals in the opening stanza from Cade Holland and Taigen Hagen.
The West team started a little slow but a pair of first-period goals from Cole Soper helped it keep pace. The East side advanced its lead to 5-2 early in the second before the West Guardians scored four straight goals, tying the game on Soper's third and grabbing the lead on a score from Cohen Boyd.
Holding a 7-6 lead at halftime, the West team roared out of the gates in the second half and after the first of three goals from Makhi Davis, as well as the fourth from Soper, the lead was 9-7.
"It was a blast," Soper said. "It was fun to play against the guys that we have been practicing against for like six years and beating the Bengals, that's the best. It's always fun to beat the Bengals."
Evan Coble scored three times total and Davis added two more goals in the second half, while the West team allowed just two goals defensively over the final two periods.
"My defense just had my back out there," Keller said. "They were able to make the slides that they needed to and I was able to get in front of a few (shots) and keep it out of (the net) for us."
10 of the West team's 14 goals came from three players as Soper led all scorers with four, finishing just ahead of Coble and Davis who had three.
"I think we underestimated them a little bit at the start," Soper said. "But we called a timeout and regrouped. We were able to get a couple in the back of the net and that got us fired up. That always feels good."
The West team scored 14 goals and the East couldn't keep pace in the second half due to the stellar effort in goal from Keller, who finished with 14 saves.
Holland, Haigen and Trygve Braun were among those that notched goals for the East team in the defeat.
