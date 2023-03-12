Capital High alum Justin Jenks, a junior weight man for the University of Colorado-Pueblo track & field team, became a three-time All-American this past weekend at the NCAA Division II Indoor T&F Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Jenks heaved a season-best distance of 61-feet-6¼ in the shot put, duplicating last year’s bronze medal while improving on his 2022 effort by 1¼-inch. A double state champion (shot put, discus) and school-record holder in both events while at Capital, Jenks also placed fourth at nationals in the event in 2021. Also, he still owns the CSP Thunderwolves record of 64-1¾.
A pair of University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, female tracksters – former CHS Lady Bruins, both – also took part at the Indoor T&F Championships. Audrey Bloomquist placed 12th in triple jump, sailing 39-3, but just barely scratched on a jump that would’ve placed her in the top-8.
And teammate Melissa Moreni ran an 8.76-second 60 meter hurdles preliminaries, but did not qualify for the finals. Bloomquist and Moreni are both the reigning RMAC champions in their respective events.
At the CSCAA D-I National Swimming Championships in Elkhart, Indiana, Helena High grad Rob Wagner of Brooklyn’s St. Francis College participated in the 100 backstroke, 100 IM (set a PR) and several relays, including a third-place showing in the Terriers' heat in the 200 medley. Wagner led the HHS Bengals to the 2021 State team championship and graduated with eight career titles - six individual and two relays.
