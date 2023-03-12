Capital High alum Justin Jenks, a junior weight man for the University of Colorado-Pueblo track & field team, became a three-time All-American this past weekend at the NCAA Division II Indoor T&F Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Jenks heaved a season-best distance of 61-feet-6¼ in the shot put, duplicating last year’s bronze medal while improving on his 2022 effort by 1¼-inch. A double state champion (shot put, discus) and school-record holder in both events while at Capital, Jenks also placed fourth at nationals in the event in 2021. Also, he still owns the CSP Thunderwolves record of 64-1¾.

