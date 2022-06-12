The annual Helena USBC City Bowling Tournaments were held earlier this spring at Sleeping Giant Lanes, with Jonathan Jensen and Terri Johnson walking away with the Open and Women's, respectively, scratch all-events championships.
In the Open tournament, the scratch singles and all-events was swept by Jonathan Jensen, leveling 716 and 2075 pins, while the doubles competition was garnered by George Cotton/Michael Reed at 1349. The team event's champion was Smelly Balls (James Howes, John Wood, Patrick Brewer, Jonathan Jensen), who knocked down 2417 pins.
In the handicap division, Dylan Johnson won the singles crown at 806, Kimberly Bolan/Coleman Katen garnered the doubles event with 1515, and the all-event title went to Katen at 2340. The In Laws (Tia Johnson, Joelle Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Garth Johnson) claimed the team championship, tallying 2958.
In the Women's Tourney, Terri Johnson swept both the handicap all-events and scratch all-events titles, tallying 2250 and 1926 pins. Cathy Toney captured the singles crown, with 747, while the doubles victors were Deby Gunter/Alice Heath at 1411. Last Pin Standing (Megan Cail, Krystal Miller, Emily Hastings, Lanie Plovanich) won the team event, with a score of 2773.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.