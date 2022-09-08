BILLINGS — Jet cars will be featured at Yellowstone Drag Strip on Saturday.
Overall, there will be racing on Saturday and Sunday at the facility. All of the normal YDS classes will be contested on both days.
On Saturday, the jet cars will run at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the facility located at 8405 Raceway Lane in Acton.
The jet cars that will be at YDS are the Iceman jet dragster, owned and driven by Curt White; and the Volcano jet dragster, owned by Chuck Haynes and driven by Tyler Jackson.
On Saturday will be the Menholt Auto Group Big Money Payouts and the White Heating and Air Conditioning side-by-side jet cars.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and three rounds of qualifying starts at 11 a.m. Eliminations are at 4 p.m.
The spectator fee is $20 at the gate. Tailgating is an additional $20 per vehicle.
On Sunday, gates open at 8 a.m. and two-rounds of qualifying starts at 10 a.m. Eliminations are at 1:30 p.m. The spectator fee is $15 at the gate.
