MISSOULA — Jim Mee took the top spot among the pros at the Lake City Open golf tournament at Polson Bay Golf Course over the weekend.

Mee shot 68-67-135, good for 9-under par in Polson as he recorded 10 birdies over the two days. He birdied 15, 16, and 18 to end his day on a roll and seal his win.

Cameron Milton and Mike Grob tied for second at 137, while Ryan Malby finished third (69-69-138) followed by Billy Bomar at fifth at 3-under par with score of 71-70-141 and Christopher Lien (72-71-143), Greg Vannatta (72-71-143) in a tie for sixth. 

The two-day tournament wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

Among the AM division, Mike Mattson, Ryan Flink and Jerry Pearsall all tied at 3-under-par 141 to split the top prize. 

