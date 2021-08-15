MISSOULA — The 15th-annual Zoo Town Open disc golf tournament was met with smokey skies and warm weather Sunday afternoon in the Lolo National Forest just east of Missoula.
For the first time, the event held its final round at a local favorite at the Pattee Canyon Disc Golf Course tucked in the forest. It's one of the few times any tournament has been held at Pattee Canyon, with some saying the last was in the early 2000s.
Josh Hatcher, from Spokane, Washington, led after the first two rounds at Blue Mountain Disc Golf Course and kept that rolling the final day on the more technical and tight Pattee Canyon course. He didn't slip up with a near-perfect tournament with zero bogies on his scorecard over three rounds.
Hatcher took the overall win with a three-round total of 23-under, 149. He shot a 49, good for fourth on the day, in the final round.
Hatcher has competed in plenty of Missoula-based tourneys but had never gotten the chance to play the course that some locals around the disc golf scene in town call a hidden gem. He did a practice round Friday and had positive reviews about the course.
"It was smooth," he said. "I shot bogey-free all weekend, all three rounds. It was lots of fun. Missoula, the community out here is just wicked awesome. Everyone is so nice. Lots of support. I feel like a local. ... In my opinion disc golf a lot of times these days, especially the pro tours, have moved into ball golf courses. That is just a different animal, not that's necessarily a negative thing. You're just kind of catering to big throws and big arms.
" ... You come out here to the woods, which in my opinion is more natural disc golf, you want to shape shots, and you're just living life out here in the forest."
Pattee Canyon's course is closed much of the year due to its location in the Lolo National Forest and its traffic with cross-country skiing during the winter. The course is usually open four months out of the year from late spring into early fall depending on snow and how wet the trails on the course are.
It's a course that locals particularly love, partly because of its shorter distance and little elevation change. Most baskets are reachable but can be changed to make it even tighter for pros and advanced golfers to have a challenge.
Mason Foltz from Pocatello, Idaho, took second at 20-under, 152, and Chris Dietrich, a Missoula native and current Helena resident who has plenty of history playing the Zoo Town Open and other Missoula-based tournaments, took third at 17-under, 155.
Other notables
While this year's event didn't bring the world-dominant disc golfers — it has in the past, due to the choice of scheduling by tournament organizers and the smaller number due to the course choices — the local vibe and familiar environment was clear.
From locals getting the rare chance to play their favorite course, to a family who stopped in town on the way back to Washington for the tournament after a bigger one just a few days ago, plenty of characters and golfers came together for the event.
Some even took their first-ever sanctioned wins. Ryan Camp, a Missoula native and resident who has played competitively for a few years, took first in his division since moving up recently with a score of 10-under, 162. He shot 55, 54 and 53 in his three rounds as he improved each time out this weekend.
One long-time Zoo Town Open volunteer had a first of his own. Eric Ray, on his 36th birthday, competed in the Zoo Town Open for the first time. He finished second-to-last in the advanced division at 16-over but kept consistent the entire tourney.
He had fun with it, too. He came dressed in an Eeyore — the sad, old donkey from Winnie the Pooh — onesie. Between his long hair, beard and onesie, he was hard to miss.
"This year, I had the opportunity, and it was my birthday, and for the first time in a long time since there has been a tournament up here at Pattee Canyon, I just had to do it," Ray said. " ... It's fun being on the other side of it for the first time. I came in second-to-last in my division, and I think I ended tied for second-to-last. That is why I decided to be silly today because I wanted it to be fun and have fun.
"It doesn't matter how you play, it is the people around you and the experience really. I wanted to do something that meant something to me and be surrounded by people I love."
Other winners were Shyanne Feucht (Columbia Falls) in the women's open, Damien Hoffman (Missoula) in the Pro Masters 40 and up, Ron Pannesi (Bozeman) in the Pro Masters 50 and up, Steve Simmons (Spokane) in the Pro Masters 60 and up, Kayla Broe (Missoula) in the advanced women, Steve Hoffert (Pendleton, Oregon) in the AM Masters 40 and up, Amy Hoffert (Pendleton, Oregon) in the AM Masters Women 40 and up, Payton Hoffert (Pendleton, Oregon) in the intermediate, Samuel Richardson in the Junior 15 and under, Jo Winterer in the girls 15 and under, James Fonk in the boys 12 and under and Katherine Murphy in the girls 12 and under.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.