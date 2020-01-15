BILLINGS — Josh Link recorded an 800 series for the 11th time in his career Wednesday in the Pioneer men's league at Fireside Lanes.
Link rolled an 847 series, including a 300 in his second game. His first game was 289, and his third was 258.
It's Link's second 800 this season. The first happened in November.
