MISSOULA — Cody Moore likes to put himself in positions to remember what his Kalispell Glacier runners go through at practice day in and day out.
The Wolfpack cross country coach, who also manages the distance kids right now during track and field season, is an avid runner himself with a slew of high finishes in his life. Sometimes he likes to put himself through some grueling challenges so that he can remind himself of what his runners experience under his tutelage.
"I think today was just about coming out, having fun and seeing where the fitness is," said Moore, who had to hustle over to Missoula County Stadium for the Western AA freshman meet Saturday after competing in the YMCA Riverbank Run in the morning. "I always think of my high school runners and how hard they work during track season when they are doubling up and running multiple events and so it's kinda fun to put yourself in that situation and remember that it's tough.
"Those kids work really hard so it's good to kick your own butt every once in a while," he added.
On a cool, partly sunny day at the park behind the Missoula YMCA, Moore torched the courses. He took first in the overall 10K, overall 5K and overall 1-mile en route to winning his second straight Riverbank trifecta (combined 10K-5K-1 mile) in the 50th edition of the longstanding race as race season truly begins.
He took the 10K in 33 minutes and eight seconds, the 5K in 15 minutes and 45 seconds and wrapped the mile up with a speedy 4 minute and 47 second mark.
"It was a blast today," he said. "Gorgeous weather and we had a great crew from Kalispell and Whitefish come down and that always makes it fun."
Moore crossed the finish line in the 10K just over a minute before Ronan's Brant Heiner crossed the line in 34 minutes, 57 seconds for the win in the overall 10K (not counting those competing in the grueling trifecta).
On the women's side, running the furthest distance she ever has and running her first-ever Riverbank Run, Kalispell's Kari Eberline took home the win with a cumulative time of 1 hour, 10 minutes and 22 seconds in the trifecta. Her splits were: 43 minutes, six seconds in the 10K, 20 minutes and 50 seconds in the 5K and 6 minutes and 25 seconds in the mile.
"Tired," she said when asked how she was feeling after completing the trifecta. "I usually do 5Ks. I just started running last year. I'm getting pumped because I'm signed up for the Missoula half marathon in a couple months so I wanted to see where I was at pace wise so I feel good other than being exhausted."
Eberline finished the trifecta five minutes ahead of second-place finisher Kathy Aune, followed by Marissa Sowles in third, Erin Tuss in fourth and Reagan Colyer in fifth.
Unlike the men's side, which saw Moore sweeping the races, Katie Adams took No. 1 in the women's division of the 10K with a blistering time of 40 minutes and 8 seconds — which placed her third overall ahead of fourth overall, and second among the women, finisher Elizabeth Metcalf's 41 minute and 55 second time.
Callum Coots of Missoula won the non-trifecta 5K in 17 minutes and 38 seconds and Missoula's Mary Thane was the first women's division (non trifecta) to cross the line in the 5K in 21 minutes and 57 seconds.
Robert Roberts Jr. of Missoula was the first non-trifecta 1-miler to cross, taking his top spot in 6 minutes and 19 seconds. Alena Welzenbach of Missoula won the 1-mile women's division in 7 minutes and 51 seconds.
Coming up the rear in the 10K, spryly making his way across the finish line, Pat King was the first among the two 50 for 50 Riverbank Run members in the 10K. King sported a solid time of 1 hour, 21 minutes.
The other member of the duo, Ron Bender, didn't end up having to crawl across the finish line like he mentioned he'd do if he was forced to a few days ago, instead shuffling across to a bevy of cheers, and his wife and dog waiting patiently with a sign painted with his name. Bender finished the race in 1 hour, 44 minutes and 44 seconds to win his age division (he was the only male at 75 or older running).
Also in the 10K, Ava and Dore Bender (no relation to Ron), sporting T-shirts that had "Rest in Power Dennis Bender" written in marker on the back, crossed the finish line running the race their late husband and father Dennis Bender ran each year before his passing late last year.
