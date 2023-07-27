MISSOULA — Katharine Berkoff finished fifth in the women's 50-meter backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships Thursday in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 22-year-old Missoula Hellgate grad posted a time of 27.38 seconds. It was a surprising finish considering she earned a silver medal in the event last year.

Berkoff tied for the fourth-best time across the two semifinal races with a mark of 27.49 Wednesday. She was behind American Regan Smith (27.10), Australia's Kaylee McKeown (27.26) and Great Britain's Lauren Cox (27.29), and she tied with Canada's Kylie Masse.

In the finals, McKeown led from start to finish to pick up gold. The 22-year-old got off to a fast start and held on to prevail in 27.08. Smith took silver in 27.11 and Cox earned bronze in 27.20.

Berkoff won her first medal in the 100 backstroke Tuesday. She posted a time of 58.25 to finish 0.72 seconds out of first place. McKeown mined gold in 57.53 seconds and Smith took silver in 57.78.

Berkoff, who swims collegiately for North Carolina State, owns eight medals at the world championships. In addition to the two medals at the long-course world championships, she also has two golds, three silvers and one bronze in short-course world championships.