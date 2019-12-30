HELENA — Kimberly Curtis turned 21 on Nov. 22 and she received a gift she won’t likely forget. She was able to take a break from her daily routine and ride a fifteen-year-old Bavarian mare named Liberator.
Born and raised in Helena, Curtis joined the Army Reserve three years ago and is stationed in Pomorskie, Poland. It is the first time she’s left the United States. She has been riding and training horses for over a decade, so getting on a horse while overseas was something she had her heart set on.
“Basically I just talked about wanting to keep up with what I was doing at home — riding horses,” Curtis says. “I was super determined to ride horses while I was in Poland. For my 21st birthday, since I was going to turn 21 here in Poland, my friend thought it was a good idea to ask one of the linguists to talk with a person who lived pretty close to where we were stationed, to see if I could go out there and ride horses for my 21st birthday. So I went out there and was able to actually do that for the day. So, that was pretty good.”
Curtis, a 2017 graduate of Helena High, is also affiliated with various organizations that focus on competitive horseback riding, such as Helena Trail Riders, Montana Hunter Jumper Association and Big Sky Barrel Racing Association.
“I started when I turned 10 years old. I got my first horse that I was able to ride and I started doing lessons from that point on,” remembers Curtis. “Then I got my second horse. So, from there I basically went to riding lessons, went to shows and was in 4H for about eight years showing horses. Then I started getting into different associations and clubs.
“So, Big Sky Barrel Racing Association was one of them. I joined last year and I would basically go to different barrel races at different arenas. Then Montana Hunter Jumper Association — I started that up last year and I would just go around doing show jumping.”
In addition to barrel racing, her bread-and-butter has been omoksee (pronounced: Oh-moxie).
“Helena Trail Riders was the first club I actually joined. That’s where I do omoksee. And that’s actually the big one that I do.”
Omoksees are essentially western games on horseback.
“So, you complete a western game as fast as you can. It’s typically a patterned and timed event. It consists of different events like pole bending, flag race, key hole is another one — there is barrel racing involved in it but it’s not a big part of it. The Helena Trail Riders is the club that I am a part of. It’s just one of the clubs in Helena that runs them.”
The first horse Curtis owned was named Queen Juniper. She has a tattoo of Queen on her right arm to remember the special bond they shared while Queen was alive.
“I had a pretty good bond with her,” Curtis says. “I was younger and I didn’t know anything about horses at the time, so, the first time I actually met her was out at a friend’s place.”
After riding her a couple of times, Curtis learned of some extenuating circumstances which made Queen in need of a new home.
“Anyway, they had to get rid of her for certain reasons with family problems,” Curtis remembers. “So, they gave us her for free. And so from there, I started working with her.
“I actually rode on other horses to learn how to ride. So from there, I would just go out into the pasture and start sitting on her, and just kind of start riding her around. She was my first horse I used for 4H. I worked with some trainers on her and learned how to walk, trot and lope on her. After a while I developed a pretty good bond with her. I’d take her out on trail rides, use her for shows, and then she eventually got to be too old so she would just be like a pasture pet, basically.”
Once Queen became too old to compete, Curtis started training Hershey.
“I started out with Queen and I would use her basically for everything. She was the horse that I started omokseeing with.
“Afterwards, I started training Hershey when he turned two years old.”
It would be difficult not to build a rapport with these animals. When training a horse for events such as omoksees, daily attention is needed. Improvement is incremental.
“I guess it just depends on the horse that you’re training,” Curtis explains. “Typically, you want to train them at least once a day and constantly work with them. In order to train them for omoksees you typically do a series of exercises like circles, and then what we call ‘warming your horse up’ — so you’ll walk them, trot them, lope them. And then let’s say I’m training for pole bending, I would want to train my horse to be able to turn both directions really quickly. You typically start out slow and just have the horse learn that pattern.”
As the horse learns and becomes nimbler, then its trainer can begin to ramp up the level of competition.
“And then as you progress you go up in different levels,” Curtis says. “You can sign up for a walk-trot event, where your horse would only walk and trot through (the course). That requires less of the horse to be able to bend between the poles, and then as you get faster your horse needs to be more athletic and capable of bending between the poles, faster.”
Curtis is currently a supply specialist as part of a five-soldier mayor cell. A mayor cell is a group of five to eight soldiers stationed at different bases. Their job is to provide BOS (basic life support operations) to soldiers at each location and to work alongside Polish forces.
After her time in the military she wants to begin a career in law enforcement.
“I would like to work up from being a detention officer and eventually become a deputy, and then just go from there,” Curtis says.
She also wants to continue working with horses, as more of a side-hustle, if you will.
“Once I develop my skills with working with horses a little bit better, I’d like to do horse training as a part-time job — or like another job on the side,” Curtis explains. “Then I would like to balance that with my law enforcement career.”
