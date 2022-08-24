BILLINGS — The Big Sky State Games 2022 Athletes of the Year are Klaire Kovatch of Seeley Lake and Dallas Redekopp of Lolo, while the Youth Athlete of the Year is Tucker Rice of Billings.
The BSSG made the announcement on Tuesday.
Kovatch, the female winner, has competed in the State Games track and field competition for three years. She made her debut in 2020 and has set two records and netted 10 medals. This year, Kovatch broke the 19-29 age-group discus record with a throw of 170-07. She also won gold in the hammer throw, silver in the javelin and bronze in the shot put. She attends Colorado State and is on the track and field team. Kovatch was a three-time State C discus champion for Seeley-Swan.
Redekopp, the male winner, has participated in the BSSG table tennis competition for over 30 years the organization noted in a press release. He has accumulated 63 medals since 1986 with a breakdown of 29 golds, 16 silvers and 18 bronzes. This year, Redekopp was the bronze medalist in the Open A division and captured gold in the 70-plus division.
Rice has been a competitor in the BSSG for seven years. For the past four years, Rice has tested his skills in open water swimming and has won six golds in the sport. This year, Rice was the overall champ in the 3K and 400-meter divisions. In addition, Rice claimed a gold in 2017 in the youth triathlon and a bronze in 2018 for team triathlon. Overall, he has earned a total of 14 BSSG medals.
