LAUREL — Issac Nieto swatted three hits and drove in two runs Monday night as the Laurel Dodgers defeated the visiting Froid Bulls 15-5 in five innings to salvage a split of their Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader.
Nieto's teammates Richie Cortese and Jaxon Wittmayer also supplied two hits apiece. Braeden Foos, Tanner Knaub and Wittmayer also knocked in two runs each.
Wittmayer was the winning pitcher. He allowed five hits in 4.1 innings, striking out three and walking five.
Laurel trailed 4-0 early, but scored six times in the second inning and added four runs in the fifth to cut the game short.
Froid scored three times in the top of the seventh inning of the first game to come away with a 7-6 victory.
Laurel led 6-4 heading into the final inning.
Bode Miller tripled for the winning Bulls.
Keagan Campbell hit a home run for the Dodgers and drove in three runs overall. Teammate Ricky Temporal doubled.
