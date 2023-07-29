HELENA — If there was one word that defined Montana State golfer Lauren Greeny's win in the Montana Women's State Amateur on Saturday, it would have to be resilience.

At one point, in the third and final round of the top women's golf tournament in the state of Montana at the Green Meadow Country Club in Helena, Greeny nursed a seven-shot lead.

But with four holes to go, the rising sophomore for Montana State found herself trailing by two. Yet, she didn't panic and on the 15th hole, Greeny used a stellar up-and-down to regain momentum. It was one of two lengthy par putts she made on the back nine.

After Valentina Zuleta, a Rocky Mountain College junior-to-be, caught fire on the back nine with three birdies in the first five holes to take the lead by two, she dropped two shots down the stretch, while Greeny stabilized herself and was able to par in.

That led to a playoff and that's when Greeny hit the shot of the tournament, maybe the shot of her life.

Following a pulled tee shot — from the 18th tee into the 10th fairway — Greeny hit her second shot into the Par 5 18th within 10 feet.

"I definitely pulled my drive," she said. "I was in the other fairway and was about 211 (yards) out. I had to carry a bunker. I took out my 4-iron which usually doesn't go that far, but I swung as hard as I could and it worked out."

Did it ever.

Zuleta was able to give herself a chance at birdie, which she missed. Greeny then had two putts to win but needed just one, draining the eagle putt to clinch the Montana Women's State Amateur.

"I had that putt earlier in the week in regular play so I knew I had a good line and I just had a feeling it was going to go in," Greeny said.

As soon as it did, Greeny was showered in celebration with water, as three Montana State teammates, also competing in the tournament doused Greeny, who five years ago, didn't even play golf.

Her mom, Jennifer Greeny, is the head volleyball coach at Washington State, so a volleyball career seemed in the cards. Until a torn meniscus changed all that.

"I started my freshman year of high school," she said. "I just was kind of doing it because I had some injuries and it was really the only thing I could do."

"It ended up being a blessing in disguise."

After a standout high school career, Greeny earned a spot at Montana State on the women's golf team and had a solid freshman season, one that finished with a fourth-place finish at the Big Sky Championships.

Saturday, it felt pretty similar to a team event as the last two groups included three Bobcats. Greeny was joined in the final groups by Scarlet Weidig and Jordan Briggs who took third and fourth respectively.

"It was really cool," she said. "I liked having all my teammates there beside me. It was a great experience."

Greeny posted back-to-back rounds of 73 to open the tournament, before finishing with a 74 to notch what she called the biggest win of her career.

"I would say so," she said. "I won some tournaments in Washington, but I think this is a bigger win."

Zutena posted a 2-under 70 in the second round, following a first-round 78, before carding a 73 on Saturday to make a playoff.

Weidig was third at +10, while Briggs and Butte's Patricia Joyce tied for fourth at +11. Jackie Mee (+15) took home the Women's Mid Amateur, while Deb Porcarelli won the Women's Senior Amateur title with +16.

