BILLINGS — The Omaha (Nebraska) Beef remained unbeaten and took down the Billings Outlaws for the second time this season in a 45-12 victory Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark before 2,054 fans.

Omaha (6-0 overall), the last undefeated team left standing this year in the Champions Indoor Football league, handed Billings (2-4) its third straight loss. The Beef had previously defeated the Outlaws in each teams' CIF opener by a 47-19 scoreline March 10 in Omaha.

Billings will try to regroup — and coach Shon King will try to get his first win in charge since taking over after the Outlaws' loss to the Gillette (Wyoming) Mustangs on April 1 — against the Southwest Kansas Storm at home in its next game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 29 at the Metra.