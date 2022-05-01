MISSOULA — Lolo-based fighter Sawyer Depee defeated William Dunkle by technical knockout in the first round Saturday night during the BKFC 24 event a the Pacific Steel and Recycling Four Seasos Arena in Great Falls. 

Depee, 28 and a Missoula Sentinel graduate, first explored the bare-knuckle fighting circuit last October in Billings. He fights n the 185-195-lb division.

His fight Saturday was featured on the main card, which was headlined by Lorenzo Hunt downing Joe Riggs via knockout in the second round to defend his BKFC light heavyweight championship. 

Depee has a 2-1 BKFC record with the win over Dunkle, a loss to Ulysses Diaz in February and a win over James Dennis last October, according to his bio on BKFC.com. Dunkle is at 0-1. 

Tags

Load comments