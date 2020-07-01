BILLINGS – Billings has lost its bowling patriarch.
Frank Pratt, longtime owner of Sunset Bowl and a leading instructor and promoter of the sport locally, died on Saturday at age 99.
He died of natural causes at RiverStone Health Hospice Home, but had suffered from a series of strokes beginning six years ago, his daughter, Terri Rector, said Wednesday.
A military service is being planned for a later date at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, according to Rector. The affable Pratt served as a paratrooper during World War II.
Originally from southern Idaho, he was involved in the bowling business in Billings as an owner/proprietor since the late 1940s, a span of over 70 years.
“He has been wonderful to work for,” said general manager Jeanne Moses, who has worked full time behind the counter at Sunset since 1971. “He takes care of his employees.
“He was a man who was constantly learning. I don’t know if there’s any subject that he didn’t know anything about. A lot of subjects he knew a lot about. Of course, his passion was teaching bowling.”
Pratt, who lived in Billings since 1946, was inducted into the Montana State Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2004 for meritorious service. He went into the Billings Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 2001.
He is best known locally for operating the old Grand Lanes (now the Carpet Barn) and later building the 24-lane Sunset Bowl on Central Avenue, along with partner Tom Schiavon.
Pratt was also one of the driving forces behind Billings’ successful staging of the 2002 American Bowling Congress national tournament.
In that role, Pratt punched out thousands of red, white and blue homemade buttons promoting the tournament at MetraPark’s Expo Center.
He also purchased bowling shirts advertising the Billings event and loaned them to local bowlers to wear at the national tournaments held in the years leading up to the 2002 competition in the Magic City.
The national tournament ran for over five months in Billings and attracted nearly 11,000 five-member teams.
Before suffering his strokes beginning in 2014, Pratt still bowled three nights a week in league at Sunset. He won a state all-events title in the mid-1950s.
“He was very genuine,” said Chris Dunbar, who is the day manager at Sunset and has been at the bowling center for 15 years. “He would do whatever was needed to take care of his staff. We were a family.
“We are all longtime (employees) here. That shows what type of person he was. He wanted to make sure we had a good life.”
Pratt was seldom seen at Sunset without his distinctive boat captain hat.
“That was part of his identity,” Moses said. “He loved boating.”
He also flew single- and twin-engine airplanes when he was younger.
“I think he was 90 when he learned to play the mandolin,” Dunbar said.
Pratt, a native of Spokane, Washington, came to Billings from Twin Falls, Idaho, and initially owned the Billings Finance Company before getting into bowling.
“It’s been a very good business for me,” he said in a 2004 interview about being a bowling proprietor/owner. “It’s all paid for. It took me a lot of years. I used to tend bar. I used to swab (the floor). I used to do it all at one time. That’s the way you do it.”
Pratt is survived by his daughter Terri, son Mark Pratt, and lifelong friend Karen Six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.