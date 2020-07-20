BILLINGS — Matthew Ball has been selected as the assistant men’s soccer coach at Montana State University Billings, head coach Thomas Chameraud announced on Monday.
Ball spent two seasons as the head coach at the University of Providence, where he guided the men’s program during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
During his time in charge, the Argonauts went 18-11-4 (.606) and last year finished fourth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference while going 10-5-1 overall and 8-5 in league play.
“We are very excited to bring Matt on staff with us at MSUB,” said Chameraud, who begins his second season in charge of the men’s soccer program. “He will bring a lot of experience to the coaching staff, and whenever you have a chance to bring someone who has been a head coach you have to take it. He has had success at the University of Providence, he knows Montana very well, and he is also a good recruiter both on U.S. soil and internationally.”
Ball originally joined the MSUB men’s soccer program as a volunteer assistant coach in the spring of 2017, before taking a full-time assistant position with Providence. He is a native of Newcastle, England, and has been coaching competitive soccer since 2012-13.
