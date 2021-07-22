MISSOULA — Last week Missoula-based junior boxer Duran Buster Caferro took home the bronze medal at the National Junior Olympic tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
Caferro, competing in the 13-14 year old intermediate bantamweight class won his first match over Jose Rubio out of Texas via walkover. Caferro dropped a decision to Nehemiah Snype out of Kansas en route to the third-place finish.
Caferro isn't done competing either. He and three other Missoula Boxing Club athletes — Ny’Syre Dickson, Andres Beck, and M’Rie Dickson — will compete in Billings Saturday in the Montana State Silver Gloves tournament. Winners will advance to regionals held in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 6 and 7.
