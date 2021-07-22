MISSOULA — Last week Missoula-based junior boxer Duran Buster Caferro took home the bronze medal at the National Junior Olympic tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

Caferro, competing in the 13-14 year old intermediate bantamweight class won his first match over Jose Rubio out of Texas via walkover. Caferro dropped a decision to Nehemiah Snype out of Kansas en route to the third-place finish.

Caferro isn't done competing either. He and three other Missoula Boxing Club athletes —  Ny’Syre Dickson, Andres Beck, and M’Rie Dickson — will compete in Billings Saturday in the Montana State Silver Gloves tournament. Winners will advance to regionals held in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 6 and 7.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments