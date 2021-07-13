Isaac Smith, a local fitness coach in Missoula, is in the top five and is contending for first in the "Mr. Health and Fitness" competition for Muscle & Fitness magazine.

The competition is a fundraiser for Wounded Warriors.

Votes can be submitted here. Voting ends Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Smith is a fitness coach, online personal trainer, 100% natural fitness enthusiast and physique competitor who believes in pushing himself as hard as he pushes his clients. He is committed to helping

his clients reach their goals. Smith is a born and raised Missoulian who has since spent time exploring the western states, living in southern California; Vail, Colorado; Hood River, Oregon; and, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

