Missoula Wyatt Hedges PGA Drive, Chip & Putt

Missoula's Wyatt Hedges, 7, poses with his ribbons after winning the boys 7-9 age group at the PGA Drive, Chip & Putt local qualifier on Saturday at Canyon Ridge Golf Club in Missoula. Hedges advances to the sub-regional qualifier Aug. 3 in Post Falls, Idaho.

 Submitted photo

MISSOULA — Missoula's Wyatt Hedges had quite the successful outing in his first golf competition.

Hedges, 7, won the boys' 7-9 age group at the local qualifier of the PGA Drive, Chip & Putt contest on Saturday at Canyon River Golf Club in Missoula. He now advances to sub-regionals at The Highlands Golf Course on Aug. 3 in Post Falls, Idaho.

Hedges, believed to be the youngest competitor in the field, scored 68 points to win his age group by six points despite not winning an individual event. He was second in putting (40 points), second in chipping (18) and tied for third in driving (10).

Each participant gets three drives down a 40-yard wide fairway, three chips from 10-15 yards away from a hole, and one putt each from 6 feet, 15 feet and 30 feet. Points are then awarded based on the tee shot length, provided it stays in the boundary, and how close the chips and putts are to the hole.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

