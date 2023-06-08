MISSOULA — For western Montana mixed martial arts enthusiasts, it's the equivalent of the Super Bowl.

An expected crowd of more than 1,200 will provide an electric atmosphere for the Fusion Fight League's second annual Fights Under the Lights on June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Ogren-Allegiance Park. It's a chance for hard-working local fighters to show their stuff.

Last year's event was a memorable one for winning local amateurs Hudson Kettenring at bantamweight and Justin Harbison at heavyweight. They'll be back for a second go-around along with Missoula Sentinel grad Conall Powers, who will make his pro debut in the co-feature event in the featherweight class.

"They're going out there and fighting for pride," said Matthew Powers, leader of the local Dogpound Fight Team that Kettenring, Harbison and Conall Powers call home.

"What would give them more pride than to fight in front of their home crowd?"

As of this week, 11 fights have been scheduled. Missoula transplant Dalton Tommie will also be featured in a featherweight match and legendary Great Falls state champion wrestler Tommy McMillen is in the co-main professional bantamweight event. Organizers are also trying to schedule an opponent for former Frenchtown state champion wrestler Walker Dyer.

Until you've attended the Fights Under the Lights, it's hard to put into words what the event means to the local fans.

"Montana, across the board, the interest is growing," Matthew Powers said. "The fans' appreciation and knowledge of the sport is nice to see."

In other fight news, locals Lloyd Mix and Sawyer Depee will showcase their talents in a Bare Knuckle Fight Championship event Friday in Great Falls.