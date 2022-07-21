MISSOULA — Reese Esponda of Missoula joined an elite group of young gymnasts.
The 13-year-old qualified for the HOPES Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 28. It is an elite meet with only 11 gymnasts who received the qualifying score to compete. She is also the first Montana gymnast to ever qualify according to Roots Gymnastics team administrator Dianna Tenesch.
Esponda also was invited to the National Developmental team, one step down from the National Team. The developmental team participates in camps every two to three months.
The HOPES Championships can be live streamed (with a required subscription) at FlipNow.usagym.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.