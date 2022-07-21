MISSOULA — Reese Esponda of Missoula joined an elite group of young gymnasts.

The 13-year-old qualified for the HOPES Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah, on July 28. It is an elite meet with only 11 gymnasts who received the qualifying score to compete. She is also the first Montana gymnast to ever qualify according to Roots Gymnastics team administrator Dianna Tenesch.

Esponda also was invited to the National Developmental team, one step down from the National Team. The developmental team participates in camps every two to three months. 

The HOPES Championships can be live streamed (with a required subscription) at FlipNow.usagym.org. 

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

