Adam Peterman poses for a portrait, Wednesday, May 5, 2022.

MISSOULA — Adam Peterman went into the Western States 100-mile endurance run having never attempted a run of that magnitude.

The Missoula Hellgate graduate and Missoula-based pro runner sponsored by HOKA, in his own words in an interview with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com in May, has had to learn on the fly the past year in his first year of pro trail and ultra running. He hadn't lost an endurance race in the last year before he embarked on the prestigious Western States 100-miler — and he wouldn't lose this one either.

Peterman overtook leader Hayden Hawks around mile 78 and built a 30 second lead. From there, Peterman kept his pace while flashing smiles to media covering the event in California, en route to the win.

He crossed the finish line in Auburn, California, at the 15 hours, 13 minutes and 47 seconds. He has now won all five ultras he has started, with Saturday being his 100-mile debut. His mark is good for 11th on the all-time Western States times list. 

By the time Hawks made it to mile 94, he was 33 minutes behind Peterman who was in and out of his aid station in a speedy two minutes. 

