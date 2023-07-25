Katharine Berkoff won her first-ever medal in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the World Aquatics Championships.

The Missoula native earned a bronze medal in the event on Tuesday in Fukuoka, Japan. She had captured her first medal at the World Aquatics Championships in 2022 with a silver in the 50 backstroke.

Berkoff, a Hellgate grad, swam the 100 back in 58.25 seconds to finish 0.72 seconds out of first place while swimming in the third lane. Australia's Kaylee McKeown won gold in 57.53 seconds out of lane No. 5, while USA's Regan Smith took silver in 57.78 seconds in the fourth lane.

Berkoff, 22, posted the third-best mark across the two semifinal races Monday with a time of 58.60 seconds, behind only Smith and McKeown. She also had the third-best time out of the seven heats on Sunday with a mark of 59.04 seconds, again behind Smith and McKeown.

Berkoff, who swims collegiately for North Carolina State, now owns eight medals at the world championships. In addition to the two medals at the long-course world championships, she also has two golds, three silvers and one bronze in short-course world championships.

Berkoff will race in the 50 backstroke finals Thursday. She tied for the fourth-best time across the two semifinal races with a mark of 27.49 seconds Wednesday. She was behind Smith (27.10), McKeown (27.26) and Great Britain's Lauren Cox (27.29), and she tied with Canada's Kylie Masse.

Berkoff began competition in the 50 backstroke Tuesday. She posted the third-fastest time across the seven heats in 27.56 seconds, behind only Smith (27.31) and Masse (27.48).