MISSOULA — For fans of local mixed martial arts athletes, it's the equivalent of the Super Bowl.

An expected crowd of more than 1,200 will provide an electric atmosphere for the Fusion Fight League's second annual Fights Under the Lights on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The event was rescheduled from June when organizers had to pull the plug because too many fighters bowed out with injuries.

Last year's event was a memorable one for Missoula's Justin Harbison, who won by technical knockout in the first round at heavyweight. He has turned professional and will appear in a co-feature event along with Missoula featherweight Conall Powers, who will also make his pro debut.

"They're going out there and fighting for pride," said Matthew Powers, leader of the local Dogpound Fight Team that Harbison and Conall Powers call home.

"What would give them more pride than to fight in front of their home crowd?"

As of this week, nine fights are scheduled. Missoula's Holden Kettenring will be in action in an amateur lightweight bout along with the Bitterroot Valley's Kaden Fallgreen. Missoula's Cameron Mason and Butte's Shawn Kline will both enter the octagon in amateur bantamweight events.

Until you've attended the Fights Under the Lights, it's hard to put into words what the event means to the local fans.

"Montana, across the board, the interest is growing," Matthew Powers said. "The fans' appreciation and knowledge of the sport is nice to see."

Saturday's event will start with six amateur bouts. They will be followed by three professional bouts, including Erik Teer versus Austin Clayton in an 180-pound catchweight clash, Harbison versus Bryan Cromer and Powers versus Eli Jamerson.

To purchase tickets online, log on to: https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Futlmissoula2