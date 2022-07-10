MISSOULA — With a final-round score of 6-under par to bring his three-round total to 20 under, Missoula native and Helena-based pro disc golfer Christian Dietrich won the Zoo Town Open Sunday afternoon.
The tournament wrapped up at the Pattee Canyon course Sunday after two rounds at Blue Mountain on Saturday.
Dietrich led after round one at 8-under par, then finished the first day tied with eventual second-place finisher Chad Hemsley. They entered Sunday knotted up at 14-under par before Dietrich birdied four holes and played par golf the rest of the way. Hemsley, based in Kalispell, finished with a three-round total of 19-under par, with four birdies as well at Pattee Canyon.
Dietrich's strongest round was his first. He shot 8-under par with eight birdies plus an eagle to make up for a pair of bogies. Ben Ditton, Curtis Ferrill and Rayce Compton tied for third at 15-under par to round out the top men's field's top five finishers.
Victoria Gannon took the women's open division win with a three-round total of 194. Evan Brummet won the pro masters 40 and up by just a stroke, beating Jaspen Johnson 164-165. Brummet used a 7-under par 49 in the final round to overtake Johnson.
Craig Sward won the pro masters 60 and up at 176. Mat Spurlock won the men's advanced with a three-round total of 12-under par 160. Luke Allsop took second at 10-under 162.
Audrey Webb beat Kayla Broe for the win in the women's advanced, 208-209. Timothy Murphy won the AM Masters 40 and up with a three-round score of 173. Eathan Rodli won the intermediate division with 166 as his three-round total.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.