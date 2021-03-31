MISSOULA — Missoula native Codi Heuer burst onto the MLB scene, at least in Chicago, during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season
Heuer, the lone Montanan currently in the majors, is now looking to take his game to another level in his second campaign, which begins Thursday on Opening Day. This time, the 24-year-old relief pitcher heads into the season as a more solidified piece of the Chicago White Sox bullpen and has made a major impression on his teammates.
“Codi was really a glue piece last year that I don’t think was talked about as much as it should (have been),” White Sox pitcher Aaron Bummer said in a news conference with Chicago media during spring training. “That guy goes out there and throws (in) the high-90s with plus command, plus action on his pitches.
“To me, he’s a guy that’s going to be extremely good for a really long time. If he’s able to repeat what he was able to do last year and continue to grow, that’s an extreme high-leverage arm that has All-Star, closer, that type of potential to add to the back end of our ‘pen.”
Heuer, a 2018 sixth-round pick out of Wichita State, dazzled with a 3-0 record, one save, five holds and a 1.52 ERA in 21 regular-season appearances. He struck out 25, gave up 12 hits and walked just nine in 23 2/3 innings after he jumped straight from Double-A to the majors, a quick rise to match his fastball that regularly hit 99 miles per hour.
Among his highlights, Heuer threw a perfect ninth inning in his major league debut. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound righty tossed a scoreless 1 2/3 innings and got the win in the Sept. 17 victory that clinched Chicago’s first playoff berth in 12 years.
A lowlight came when Heuer gave up a two-run home run in a 6-4 loss in what turned out to be the final game of the year as the White Sox were eliminated by the Oakland Athletics in an AL wild card series. He’s said in multiple interviews with Chicago media that he’s using that as a chip on his shoulder to motivate him this season.
One difference this season for Heuer, who moved from Missoula to Colorado for high school, is he has a new manager in Tony La Russa and a new pitching coach in Ethan Katz. With the new staff, he’s gone 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA in 9 2/3 innings during spring training, striking out 14, allowing seven hits and not surrendering a walk.
“I wouldn’t want to catch him, and I wouldn’t want to hit against him,” La Russa said in a news conference with Chicago media during spring training. “The ball jumps out of his hand. He has great action. … For a young guy, he’s not afraid and he has (a) very strong, competitive cool, which is a wonderful trait in the bullpen, especially when you’ve got an arm like he has.”
