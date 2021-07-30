Missoula native Codi Heuer was involved in a blockbuster deal prior to the MLB trade deadline on Friday.
Heuer, a pitcher and the lone Montanan currently in the majors, was traded across Chicago from the White Sox to the Cubs along with the No. 4 pick in the 2018 draft, second baseman Nick Madrigal, in exchange for All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel. The move comes as the White Sox bolster their bullpen for a World Series run.
Heuer, who moved from Montana to Colorado for high school, exploded onto the scene as a rookie during the 60-game regular season in 2020; he went 3-0 with a 1.52 ERA in 21 games. However, he hasn't been as consistent this season; he has a 5.12 ERA despite a 4-1 record in 40 appearances.
