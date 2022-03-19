MISSOULA — Katharine Berkoff had a week to remember at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships.
Berkoff, a Missoula native and Hellgate High grad, set the American women’s record in the 100-yard backstroke on Friday at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. The North Carolina State junior ended up with that one gold medal and seven podium finishes at the national meet, giving her four NCAA championships and 19 All-America honors in her career.
Berkoff’s record-breaking swim of 48.74 seconds in the 100 back made her the first woman to finish the event in under 49 seconds. She now owns the American, US Open, NCAA, ACC, NC State and pool records in the event. She won the 100 back last year and was seeded second in the event entering the NCAAs. The second-place swimmer finished in 49.0 seconds.
Berkoff, who swam for Missoula Aquatic Club, earned a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle on Saturday. She entered the NCAAs seeded second in the event and finished in 46.95 seconds, while the winner set a pool record of 46.05 seconds.
Berkoff, who placed in all three of her individual events, took seventh in the 50 free on Thursday, matching the seed with which she entered. She finished in a personal-record time of 21.55 seconds; the winning time was 20.84, an American women's record.
Minutes after her record-breaking 100 back on Friday, Berkoff swam the first leg of the 400 medley relay as NC State placed second and set a program record of 3:23.29.
On Wednesday, Berkoff swam the opening leg of the 200 medley relay in 22.76 seconds, the fastest 50 back split in women's history, as the Wolfpack placed second with a school-record time of 1:32.96.
On Thursday, Berkoff led off the 200 free relay in 21.58 seconds as NC State finished third with a time of 1:26.37.
The Wolfpack set a school record and placed fourth in the 400 free relay on Saturday, with Berkoff kicking off the relay in 46.96 seconds.
In 2021, Berkoff won three NCAA championships: the 100 back, 400 medley relay and 200 medley relay. She earned seven All-American honors in 2021 and five in 2020 by placing in the top-eight of an event.
Berkoff has accrued four gold medals at the ACC championships. She won the 100 back in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and the 400 medley relay in 2020.
