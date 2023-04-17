Missoula native Mark Messmer placed 31st at the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday.

Messmer, a Missoula Sentinel and University of Montana graduate, ran the 127th rendition of the marathon in 2 hours, 20 minutes, 30 seconds. There were 15,290 competitors in the men's division, with the winning time being 2:05:54.

Messmer, 30, had previously competed in the prestigious race just one time. That came in 2019, when he finished 42nd out of 14,675 men with a time of 2:24:44.

Messmer has won each of the past three Missoula Marathon in-person races: 2018, 2019 and 2022. He competed in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing in 110th place in what was just the 10th marathon in which he competed.

Messmer currently resides in Castle Rock, Colorado. He is the Director of Nursing at Highline South Ambulatory Surgery Center.

Defending Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet wasn't focused on beating Eliud Kipchoge, the world record holder considered the greatest marathoner of all time.

Conquering the course was the goal.

Chebet won the world's oldest and most prestigious marathon on Monday for the second year in a row, leaving Kipchoge behind at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the two-time Olympic gold medalist's much-anticipated debut and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

Gabriel Geay of Tanzania won a footrace for second, finishing 10 seconds behind the winner and two seconds ahead of Kenyan Benson Kipruto. Kipchoge finished sixth — just his third major marathon loss to go with 12 victories.

Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women's race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed seven seconds later by Israeli Lonah Salpeter.

It was the third straight Kenyan sweep. Obiri is the 15th Kenyan to win the distaff division since 1966. Chebet is the 25th Kenyan men's champion and fourth in a row; he is the first man to defend his Boston title since Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006-08.

Chebet's time was the sixth-fastest in course history. Kipchoge finished in 2:09:23, the slowest marathon of his career.

Chebet was in a lead pack that dropped Kipchoge around Mile 20, shortly after he missed his bottle at a water station. Geay, Kipruto and Chebet pulled away with about three miles left, and Chebet made his move in the final mile.

Kipchoge had been hoping to add a Boston Marathon victory to his unprecedented running resume. The 38-year-old has won four of the six major marathons; Boston is the only one he has competed in and failed to win. (He has never run New York.) He also broke 2 hours in an exhibition in a Vienna park.

Fighting a headwind and rain that dampened the roads, Kipchoge ran in the lead pack from the start in Hopkinton until the series of climbs collectively known as Heartbreak Hill. But to the surprise of the fans lined up along Boylston Street for the final kick, he wasn't among the three leaders.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men's wheelchair race in a course record time – his sixth victory here. American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title despite having to stop early to tighten a wheel that began to wobble on the bumpy pavement.

Kae Ravichandran finished in 2:38:57 to win the new nonbinary category, which included 27 entrants. Runner-up Cal Calamia, who wore a transgender patch on their singlet, said they heard spectators cheering for them all along the course.

Also running were former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who finished in 3:38:23, and celebrity chef Daniel Humm, with a time of 2:58:53. Olympic tennis gold medalist Monica Rakitt, who was known as Monica Puig when she won the Rio Games, wore bib No. 2016 and finished in 3:49:47.

Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie, who wore No. 22 at Boston College and No. 2 for much of his NFL career, had bib No. 222 while finishing in 5:28:34.

Chara, who wore No. 33 for the Bruins, had bib No. 3333.

No one was assigned bib No. 2013 in remembrance of the 2013 finish line bombings that killed three people and wounded hundreds more. The race included 264 members of the One Fund community — those injured by the attack, their friends and family and charities associated with them.