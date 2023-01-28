Missoula native Quinn Wolferman failed to defend his title in the X Games Friday night in Aspen, Colorado.

For the first time in four appearances, he did not medal in the ski knuckle huck competition at Buttermilk Mountain. The 25-year-old took gold last January and finished third the previous two years.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

