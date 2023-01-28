Missoula native Quinn Wolferman failed to defend his title in the X Games Friday night in Aspen, Colorado.
For the first time in four appearances, he did not medal in the ski knuckle huck competition at Buttermilk Mountain. The 25-year-old took gold last January and finished third the previous two years.
Wolferman was coming off his first major surgery this summer, according to his mother, Korey Wolferman, a coach with the Missoula Freestyle Team.
"He, in June, had to have ankle surgery to repair multiple blown ligaments and scrape off scar tissue," Korey said earlier this week. "He has been healing from that and has had other injuries before."
Jesper Tjader of Sweden won the event. Competing in a snowstorm, the 28-year-old made the best overall impression in a field of eight contestants.
Former winner Matej Svancer, 18, of Austria, mined the silver medal. Colby Stevenson of Park City, Utah, earned the bronze medal. He won the event the first time it was held in 2020.
Knuckle huck is an event in which skiers take off the "knuckle" of the big air jump course instead of the jump itself, perform their tricks and finish in the landing area. The competition is judged on originality, style, variety, progression of attempt and execution and difficulty of maneuvers.
Whitefish native Maggie Voisin, 24, will compete at the X Games for the 11th time on Sunday. She'll take part in the ski slopestyle as the only American out of the eight athletes listed in the event.
Voisin, a seven-time X Games medalist and three-time Olympics qualifier, finished sixth in ski slopestyle last year and also competed in the women's ski big air. She's not one of the eight athletes listed in ski big air this year.
Ski slopestyle takes place on a course of approximately 1,700 feet, with a vertical drop of 290 feet and with seven features like jumps, rails, boxes and other obstacles. The athletes will take part in a 35-minute jam session and will be ranked on overall impression.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
