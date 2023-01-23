Quinn Wolferman X Games 2022

Missoula native Quinn Wolferman flashes his golden knuckles he received for winning the ski knuckle huck at the 2022 X Games in Aspen, Colorado. He'll be competing in event for the fourth time on Friday.

 Submitted photo/Chase Bjornson

MISSOULA — Missoula native Quinn Wolferman will attempt to defend his gold medal at the 2023 X Games this weekend.

Wolferman, who turned 25 in October, will compete in the ski knuckle huck Friday at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado. He's coming off his first major surgery this summer, according to his mother, Korey Wolferman, a coach with the Missoula Freestyle Team.

