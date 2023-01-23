Missoula native Quinn Wolferman flashes his golden knuckles he received for winning the ski knuckle huck at the 2022 X Games in Aspen, Colorado. He'll be competing in event for the fourth time on Friday.
MISSOULA — Missoula native Quinn Wolferman will attempt to defend his gold medal at the 2023 X Games this weekend.
Wolferman, who turned 25 in October, will compete in the ski knuckle huck Friday at Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado. He's coming off his first major surgery this summer, according to his mother, Korey Wolferman, a coach with the Missoula Freestyle Team.
"He, in June, had to have ankle surgery to repair multiple blown ligaments and scrape off scar tissue," Korey said. "He has been healing from that and has had other injuries before. In their sport, it's always dealing with how to make the body continue to do what they do. He’s working through things well."
As Quinn returns to the X Games, the 2022 second-place finisher, Jake Mageau, isn't on the participation list this year. The third-place finisher, Alex Hall, is scheduled to compete.
This will be Quinn's fourth time competing in the knuckle huck at X Games. He won the event last year after placing third in his two previous appearances.
Skiing is Quinn's full-time job, aside from an occasional seasonal job. He has sponsors like Armada, Giro and Monster Energy, according to Korey. He and some friends even released a movie, "Chameleon," after spending the past year in Montana, Canada and Europe.
"He’s competing against the big dogs," Korey said. "For him to be a big dog, it’s something he wanted to do at a young age: to make a living being a pro skier and make movies and play hard on skies."
Eight athletes are in the heat and will have 20 minutes to take as many runs as possible. Quinn is one of four Americans competing in the event. He's joined by Hall and Colby Stevenson of Utah, and Alex Hackel of Boston.
Knuckle huck is an event in which skiers take off the "knuckle" of the big air jump course instead of the jump itself, perform their tricks and finish in the landing area. The competition is judged on originality, style, variety, progression of attempt, and execution and difficulty of maneuvers.
Quinn grew up in a skiing family and began to become a well-rounded skier at Snowbowl in Missoula. He quickly went from moguls to slopestyle competition and was able to complete some schooling online at Willard Alternative High School so that he could train outside the state in the winter.
"It's his creativity and his willingness to try new things," Korey said of his success in knuckle huck. "His creativity is part of it. His athleticism comes from doing different things: soccer, gymnastics, tap dancing, ballet when he was really little, rugby, football, basketball as well. He pulls in a lot of different sports and thinks up things to try to defy physics."
Whitefish native Maggie Voisin, who turned 24 in December, will make her 2022-23 contest debut as she competes at X Games for the 11th time. She'll take part in the women's ski slopestyle on Sunday and is the only American out of the eight athletes listed in the event.
Voisin, a seven-time X Games medalist and three-time Olympics qualifier, finished sixth in ski slopestyle last year and also competed in the women's ski big air. She's not one of the eight athletes listed in ski big air this year.
Ski slopestyle takes place on a course of approximately 1,700 feet, with a vertical drop of 290 feet and with seven features like jumps, rails, boxes and other obstacles. The athletes will take part in a 35-minute jam session and will be ranked on overall impression.
Nearly 100 athletes, including 18 from U.S. Ski & Snowboard, will be competing in 14 disciplines at X Games, which runs Friday through Sunday. Coverage will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, and available for live streaming on YouTube and Twitch.
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
